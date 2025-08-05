'Inhumane Conditions': Sean 'Diddy' Combs Complains He's Served 'Expired' Food 'Infested With Maggots' in Prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs is allegedly living in deplorable conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, where he's been since his September 2024 arrest.
In another filing to Judge Arun Subramanian to request bail, the rapper's attorney Marc Agnifilo alleged his client is forced to constantly eat rotten food while behind bars.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Claims He's Living in 'Inhumane Conditions'
"Living conditions at the MDC remain inhumane and the conditions seem unlikely to improve due to the aggressive government budget cuts," read the letter, which was obtained by OK!. "MDC routinely serves food that is expired and infested with maggots. The maggot-infested food captured in that photo is, unfortunately, not an uncommon experience."
Last month, OK! reported on the meals the father-of-seven, 55, was being served on Fourth of July: his breakfast consisted of things like cereal, milk and fruit, while for lunch, he could choose from a burger, veggie burger or a hot dog in addition to side dishes. For dinner, Combs was served baked fish, black beans, pasta, vegetables and bread.
Diddy's Bail Request Denied — Again
Last month, the music mogul was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but was dismissed from racketeering and s-- trafficking charges.
After he was originally denied bail, his lawyers made a plea to the judge to let him out on a $50 million bond, but their request was once again denied.
In a filing, the judge ruled the court must "find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the safety of any other person or the community if released" — however, Combs poses a risk of "flight or danger."
The decision was made after Diddy's ex Virginia Huynh wrote a letter to insist, "I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community."
Huynh was identified as “Victim-3” in his court case but still defended him.
"He was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future," she said. "By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior."
The Rapper Was Caught Abusing Cassie Ventura in 2016
When the Bad Boy Records founder was initially denied bail, the judge highlighted an instance of violence in the summer of 2024. His legal team argued that sole occasion was due to being "provoked," and they alleged that otherwise, Combs hadn't been violent for over seven years.
Prosecutors, as well as his ex Cassie Ventura — whom he was caught abusing in 2016 — had also requested he stay in jail.