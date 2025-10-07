Donald Trump Confirms Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked 'for a Pardon' After Being Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison: 'I Call Him Puff Daddy'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump confirmed Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'asked' him 'for a pardon.'

"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed. The POTUS' comment comes just two months after a Trump administration source told Deadline that the Republican leader was "seriously considering" pardoning Combs in July.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs was sentenced to more than four years in prison for prostitution-related charges.

The following month, Trump was asked about the claim during an interview with Newsmax. "Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult," Trump said about a potential Diddy pardon.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Stopped Liking Him After He 'Ran for Politics'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs stopped liking him after he 'ran for politics.'

Trump also addressed the idea of pardoning Combs at the end of May, assuring reporters he would "certainly look at the facts." "If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact," he explained. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read." Trump noted: "You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to More Than 4 Years in Prison

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs requested a much shorter sentence than the one he was given.