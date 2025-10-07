Donald Trump Confirms Sean 'Diddy' Combs Asked 'for a Pardon' After Being Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison: 'I Call Him Puff Daddy'
Oct. 7 2025, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Is a pardon from Donald Trump still on the table for Sean "Diddy" Combs?
The president of the United States didn't completely shut down the possibility of pardoning the disgraced rapper while speaking to reporters from inside of the White House's Oval Office on Monday, October 6 — just days after the music mogul was sentenced to more than four years in prison for prostitution charges.
Combs' name came up as Trump was answering a question about whether he would give late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell a pardon after the Supreme Court declined to hear the s-- trafficker's appeal earlier on Monday.
"A lot of people have asked me for pardons. I call him Puff Daddy. He has asked me for a pardon," Trump revealed.
The POTUS' comment comes just two months after a Trump administration source told Deadline that the Republican leader was "seriously considering" pardoning Combs in July.
The following month, Trump was asked about the claim during an interview with Newsmax.
"Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably — I was very friendly with him but when I ran for office he was very hostile and it’s hard. So, I don’t know, it’s more difficult," Trump said about a potential Diddy pardon.
Donald Trump Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Stopped Liking Him After He 'Ran for Politics'
Trump also addressed the idea of pardoning Combs at the end of May, assuring reporters he would "certainly look at the facts."
"If I think somebody was mistreated – whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact," he explained. "I haven't seen him. I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read."
Trump noted: "You know, it's different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what's right. I could do other things, and I'm sure he'd like me, and I'm sure other people would like me, but it wouldn't be as good for our country."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Sentenced to More Than 4 Years in Prison
Unless a shocking pardon comes his way, Combs will spend the next few years in jail after being given a 50-month prison sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
When revealing Combs' official sentence during a nearly six-hour court hearing on Friday, October 3, Judge Arun Subramanian confronted the Bad Boy Records founder about his victims, declaring: "You abused them, physically, emotionally and psychologically."
"Why did it happen for so long? Because you had the power and resources to keep it going, and because you didn’t get caught. A meaningful sentence is needed to protect the public for further crimes," the judge admitted.