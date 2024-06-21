Heidi Klum Rips Off Her Shirt to Expose Her Red Bra After Eating Too Many Spicy Chicken Wings on 'Hot Ones': Watch
It was getting hot in there, so Heidi Klum took off all her clothes.
Well, just her shirt, but things still got pretty heated during the model's recent guest appearance on Hot Ones — a YouTube series where celebrities hilariously eat increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering questions from the show's host Sean Evans.
Klum, 51, was being a champ throughout most of the rounds, however, she started to lose her mojo after eating wings covered in Da Bomb Beyond Insanity hot sauce.
"That one is the kicker," the blonde bombshell admitted after chugging buttermilk to try to help balance out her taste buds.
Becoming visibly overheated while taking slow deep breaths, Klum decided to completely take off the denim button-up shirt she was wearing with a pair of jeans in an effort to cool down.
"I have to take this off," the German-American Victoria's Secret Angel stated, as she stripped down to just a red bra and pants.
The stunning celebrity had absolutely no shame in ditching her top — and looked absolutely breathtaking in her cleavage-baring undergarment.
"Whoa, whoa!" Evans exclaimed. "Now I'm getting hot too, Heidi."
Klum apologized for her brief near-meltdown while wiping snot away from her nose and fanning her face with her hands.
After losing her shirt, Klum, like the icon she is, proceeded to successfully and shamelessly complete all levels of wings in her bright red bra.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The America's Got Talent judge re-shared a couple funny clips from the YouTube episode to her Instagram profile — including the moment she ripped off her shirt — prompting fans to gush over the beauty queen in the comments section of her post.
"I aim to have the level of chill she has," one admirer admitted, as another declared: "Heidi IS the Hot ONE!"
"Her energy is wonderful and same with the expressions ❤️😂," a third fan stated, while a fourth quipped, "don’t mess with the worm. She doesn’t come to play," in reference to Klum's famed 2022 Halloween party, where she dressed as a "rain worm" for her annual costume bash.
If Klum's annual viral Halloween costumes don’t prove she is one boss lady, hopefully her performance on Hot Ones helps solidify her status.
In past years, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has also dressed up as a flesh-eating alien, Fiona from Shrek, a giant Peacock, a Zombie mom, a creepy mummy, a werewolf and more.