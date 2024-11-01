Jimmy Fallon Recalls Watching Selena Gomez 'Throw Up' After Duo Starred on Sean Evans' Show 'Hot Ones': 'You Almost Killed an American Treasure'
Jimmy Fallon exposed Selena Gomez for her 2019 Hot Ones appearance!
While on a recent episode of Hot Ones, the talk show host, 50, recalled completing the challenge alongside the actress during her appearance on The Tonight Show.
Fallon and Hot Ones host Sean Evans laughed about the “horrible” experience the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, had that day.
The father-of-two joked that Evans “almost killed an American treasure."
“Selena Gomez, she left and ran out; I went and knocked on her dressing room door [and] she was throwing up in her sink,” Fallon remembered of how badly Gomez struggled with the challenge. “I go, ‘Selena,’ and she goes, 'Get the F out!’ with a devil voice.”
Fallon added: “I’ve never seen her like that — spit was dripping out of her mouth — and I go, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And we didn’t talk to each other for another three years.”
Evans called the moment his “favorite 30 Rock memory ever,” adding, “When she said that to you and you closed the door, you looked at me and you go, ‘She’s doing great.’”
During the brunette beauty’s time on the show alongside Fallon, Evans warned them they were doing an “abbreviated” version, which meant they would “very rapidly get to the last dab, a hot sauce more than 400 times hotter than a jalapeño.”
Gomez appeared fearful at Evans’ comment, telling Fallon she might “regret this.” Gomez held her own for the first few wings, saying they were “not bad” for her. However, things took a turn when they tried Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Sauce.
“What the h---!” she said after tasting it.
Evans continued the interview, though Gomez said she couldn’t answer because she couldn’t “remember anything right now.”
“This is horrible,” she exclaimed, adding, “I hate it.”
By the end of the challenge, Fallon looked to be struggling himself as Evans asked him to try and do three impersonations for Gomez to guess. The bit did not go well, as Gomez looked at Evans with tears streaming down her face and said, “Why do you do this to people?”
Though Gomez seemed to keep her cool on camera, Fallon’s story indicated things shifted, as she B-lined for her dressing room.
Other guests who have famously graced the Hot Ones set include Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, Post Malone, Heidi Klum and Sabrina Carpenter.