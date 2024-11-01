or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Jimmy Fallon Recalls Watching Selena Gomez 'Throw Up' After Duo Starred on Sean Evans' Show 'Hot Ones': 'You Almost Killed an American Treasure'

Composite photo of Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez.
Source: MEGA

Jimmy Fallon recalled walking in on Selena Gomez with 'spit dripping out of her mouth' after appearing on 'Hot Ones.'

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Updated 4:16 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jimmy Fallon exposed Selena Gomez for her 2019 Hot Ones appearance!

While on a recent episode of Hot Ones, the talk show host, 50, recalled completing the challenge alongside the actress during her appearance on The Tonight Show.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Fallon and Hot Ones host Sean Evans laughed about the “horrible” experience the Only Murders in the Building star, 32, had that day.

The father-of-two joked that Evans “almost killed an American treasure."

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez, she left and ran out; I went and knocked on her dressing room door [and] she was throwing up in her sink,” Fallon remembered of how badly Gomez struggled with the challenge. “I go, ‘Selena,’ and she goes, 'Get the F out!’ with a devil voice.”

Fallon added: “I’ve never seen her like that — spit was dripping out of her mouth — and I go, ‘I’m so sorry.’ And we didn’t talk to each other for another three years.”

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy fallon selena gomez throw up sean evans hot ones killed treasure
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Sean Evans recalled the day Jimmy Fallon and Selena Gomez were on 'Hot Ones' as his 'favorite 30 Rock memory ever.'

Article continues below advertisement

Evans called the moment his “favorite 30 Rock memory ever,” adding, “When she said that to you and you closed the door, you looked at me and you go, ‘She’s doing great.’”

During the brunette beauty’s time on the show alongside Fallon, Evans warned them they were doing an “abbreviated” version, which meant they would “very rapidly get to the last dab, a hot sauce more than 400 times hotter than a jalapeño.”

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gomez appeared fearful at Evans’ comment, telling Fallon she might “regret this.” Gomez held her own for the first few wings, saying they were “not bad” for her. However, things took a turn when they tried Da Bomb Beyond Insanity Sauce.

“What the h---!” she said after tasting it.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy fallon selena gomez throw up sean evans hot ones killed treasure
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon said Selena Gomez told him to 'Get the F out!' of her dressing room after he checked to see if she was OK.

Article continues below advertisement

Evans continued the interview, though Gomez said she couldn’t answer because she couldn’t “remember anything right now.”

This is horrible,” she exclaimed, adding, “I hate it.”

Article continues below advertisement

By the end of the challenge, Fallon looked to be struggling himself as Evans asked him to try and do three impersonations for Gomez to guess. The bit did not go well, as Gomez looked at Evans with tears streaming down her face and said, “Why do you do this to people?”

Though Gomez seemed to keep her cool on camera, Fallon’s story indicated things shifted, as she B-lined for her dressing room.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy fallon selena gomez throw up sean evans hot ones killed treasure
Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon recalled Selena Gomez struggling during the 'Hot Ones' challenge.

Other guests who have famously graced the Hot Ones set include Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, Post Malone, Heidi Klum and Sabrina Carpenter.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.