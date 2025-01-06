Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's Relationship Timeline: From Dating Rumors to Engagement Announcement
2020: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Started Dating
In June 2020, Vanity Fair released a report calling Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt the "first couple of Fox" as they had been quietly dating for months.
A separate source told People they spent time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, "[Hannity's] very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other."
However, both denied the claims in separate statements.
"I do not discuss my personal life in public," said Hannity.
Meanwhile, Earhardt wrote, "I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate."
October 2021: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Hinted at Their Relationship
While appearing in an October 2021 episode of Fox & Friends, they subtly hinted at their relationship when Brian Kilmeade asked if Hannity had a favorite host.
"Yes, he does," said Earhardt, to which Hannity replied, "It's between Steve [Doocy] and Ainsley, for sure."
January 2023: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Were Spotted Spending Time Together
The Daily Mail released a report in April 2023, sharing sweet photos of Hannity and Earhardt enjoying their time together at a Waffle House in South Carolina in January of the same year.
"They are extremely happy together and have been for a while. It's not a surprise to anyone who knows them, but they're very private people and prefer to keep their personal life private and lowkey," a source told the news outlet.
The insider continued, "They started out as best friends and the relationship evolved over time. He's a generous and kind guy and she is just an incredibly wonderful person – they're a really sweet couple with so much love for each other."
December 2024: Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Got Engaged
Hannity and Earhardt got engaged over Christmas 2024 after four years of dating, with the 63-year-old popping the question at their home church.
The couple, who received support and blessing from their children, said, "We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives."
They met up with their minister after the engagement, Fox News reported.