Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's Relationship Timeline: From Dating Rumors to Engagement Announcement

In June 2020, Vanity Fair released a report calling Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt the "first couple of Fox" as they had been quietly dating for months.

A separate source told People they spent time together during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding, "[Hannity's] very private because he's very famous and he's very controversial but it's been an open secret that they have been seeing each other."

However, both denied the claims in separate statements.

"I do not discuss my personal life in public," said Hannity.

Meanwhile, Earhardt wrote, "I am not dating anyone. As anyone at Fox News will tell you, Sean is a wonderful person and whomever he chooses to date will be extremely fortunate."