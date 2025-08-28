or
Sean Hannity and Fiancée Ainsley Earhardt Roasted Over 15-Year Age Gap: 'How Is Grandpa Doing?'

photo of Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt
Source: MEGA;@aearhardt/Instagram

The couple was savagely roasted for looking like an incompatible pair.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 28 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Sean Hannity and his fiancée, Ainsley Earhardt, were trolled for their 15-year age gap after the latter shared photos from their latest excursions together.

While they’ve been dating for at least six years, a recent Instagram post from the Fox & Friends cohost sparked a slew of savage comments from critics who felt the couple lacked compatibility because of their age.

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Roasted Over 15-Year Age Gap

photo of The couple has a 15-year age gap
Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

The couple has a 15-year age gap.

The Tuesday, August 26, post included photos and videos from the duo’s adventures and family time over the last few months, from snuggles on the couch to days spent at the beach.

However, social media sleuths were less focused on the apparent joy both Hannity, 63, and Earhardt, 48, expressed in the compilation video, as many slammed Hannity for looking much older than any man Earhardt should be settling down with.

'How Is Grandpa Doing?'

“How is grandpa doing? Wearing depends and no erections,” one person penned.

“Who’s the corpse?” asked another, referring to Hannity.

Some critics launched a full attack on Earhardt, speculating she was only after Hannity because of his income.

“Likely a situation of FAT WALLET, attracts young girl to aging wrinkled old man,” said one individual, while someone replied, “She’s no spring chicken either."

Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt's Engagement

photo of Sean Hannity proposed to Ainsley Earhardt in December 2024
Source: @aearhardt/Instagram

Sean Hannity proposed to Ainsley Earhardt in December 2024.

Hannity and Earhardt, whose relationship was revealed in 2019, shared news of their engagement in December 2024 after he proposed during Christmastime.

“We are overjoyed and so thankful to our families for all of their love and support during this wonderful time in our lives,” the couple gushed in a joint statement. The pair noted how their children from previous relationships “couldn’t be happier” for them.

Hannity popped the question to his fiancée at their home church, saying it was the “perfect place” to start their journey as a unified force. The stars met with their minister after their engagement, further exemplifying their dedication to their faith and how they’d like to incorporate it into their commitment to each other.

Why Sean Hannity and Ainsley Earhardt Kept Their Romance a Secret

photo of The couple were reportedly dating for several years before they made their relationship public
Source: mega

The couple weas reportedly dating for several years before they made their relationship public.

Hannity and Earhardt made their public debut as a couple in August 2019 at a wedding hosted at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster, N.J.

Although it would be their first appearance as romantic partners, a source disclosed to a news outlet that they had been “seeing each other very secretively for years.”

“He’s very private because he’s very famous and he’s very controversial, but it’s been an open secret that they have been seeing each other,” the source added.

They have yet to share any details about when they will be getting married.

