'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Chase McWhorter Claims Demi Engemann 'Cheats' on Husband Bret 'Like It's a Part-Time Job'
Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Chase McWhorter, a former costar of Demi Engemann on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, claimed that Engemann cheats on her husband, Bret Engemann, according to Reality Blurb.
Chase posted on Instagram that Demi "cheats on Bret like it's a part-time job."
Demi immediately responded to the accusation, questioning Chase's credibility and categorically denying his claims with some sarcastic words of her own.
The Accusation
"Things I've never done: 1. Cheated on Bret, 2: Taken anything Chase McWhorter says seriously," Demi replied in a comment responding to Chase's claims.
Chase has been involved in much of the drama surrounding the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. He played a large role in the swinging scandal that developed into the first season of the show, and he has been contributing to the ongoing feud amongst current and former cast members.
After Demi replied, Bret jumped in with a response of his own in the Instagram comment section of Reality Blurb's post.
"Chase removed his false and slanderous comment because it was false and slanderous. Hope this helps," Bret wrote.
Unsubstantiated Claims
Following Chase's accusation that Demi is unfaithful to her husband, it appears the social media and drama star didn't have anything else to say on the matter.
He didn't respond to Bret's comment, nor did he offer any proof as to what he meant by his comment. He didn't appear to have any receipts that would give his claims credence.
However, with that kind of heavy accusation, it seems he would have had some reason to say what he did — and Demi was quick to shut it all down as soon as she was alerted of the comments.
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Wider Cast Drama
Chase included his jab while referring to a separate issue involving another previous cast member. The clip that he commented on contained Jessi Draper speaking about her strained relationship with Demi on a podcast appearance.
The reality star noted that she thought the timing of Demi's recent social media posts was "convenient," tying them to her own new relationship with Marciano Brunette.
Jessi said she's prepared to move past their issues and that she and Demi can be friendly with certain members of their group, but indicated she didn't know if they could maintain a friendship.
Butting Heads
Tension has continued to follow many of the cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives long after some of them departed the series. Since departing the show after season four, Demi remains subject to the public accusations and responses traded via social media between current and former cast members.
The exchange between Chase, Demi and Jessi is just another way that the cast continues to trade barbs. Chase has yet to respond to Demi's denial, and based on the cast's history of exchanging insults online, it doesn't appear likely that this will cease anytime soon.