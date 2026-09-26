NEWS 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Chase McWhorter Claims Demi Engemann 'Cheats' on Husband Bret 'Like It's a Part-Time Job' Source: @DCHASEMAC/INSTAGRAM, @DEMILUCYMAY/INSTAGRAM Chase McWhorter, a former costar of Demi Engemann on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' claimed on Instagram that Engemann 'still cheats on Bret like it's a part-time job.' Brittany Vincent Sept. 26 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Accusation

Source: @DEMILUCYMAY/INSTAGRAM Demi responded within hours with a post listing things she's never done, including cheating on her husband, Bret.

"Things I've never done: 1. Cheated on Bret, 2: Taken anything Chase McWhorter says seriously," Demi replied in a comment responding to Chase's claims. Chase has been involved in much of the drama surrounding the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. He played a large role in the swinging scandal that developed into the first season of the show, and he has been contributing to the ongoing feud amongst current and former cast members. After Demi replied, Bret jumped in with a response of his own in the Instagram comment section of Reality Blurb's post. "Chase removed his false and slanderous comment because it was false and slanderous. Hope this helps," Bret wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Unsubstantiated Claims

Source: @DCHASEMAC/INSTAGRAM Chase didn't appear to have any hard evidence of the claims levied against Demi.

Following Chase's accusation that Demi is unfaithful to her husband, it appears the social media and drama star didn't have anything else to say on the matter. He didn't respond to Bret's comment, nor did he offer any proof as to what he meant by his comment. He didn't appear to have any receipts that would give his claims credence. However, with that kind of heavy accusation, it seems he would have had some reason to say what he did — and Demi was quick to shut it all down as soon as she was alerted of the comments.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Wider Cast Drama

Source: @_JUSTJESSIIII/INSTAGRAM Chase had originally commented on Jessi Draper's clip discussing her relationship with Demi.

Chase included his jab while referring to a separate issue involving another previous cast member. The clip that he commented on contained Jessi Draper speaking about her strained relationship with Demi on a podcast appearance. The reality star noted that she thought the timing of Demi's recent social media posts was "convenient," tying them to her own new relationship with Marciano Brunette. Jessi said she's prepared to move past their issues and that she and Demi can be friendly with certain members of their group, but indicated she didn't know if they could maintain a friendship.

Butting Heads

Source: @BRET_ENGEMANN/INSTAGRAM The drama between Chase, Demi and the others is just one more way the cast have continued to trade barbs.