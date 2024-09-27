Ben Affleck Not Related to 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Zac Affleck Despite His Wife Jen's Claims: Source
Did The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Zac and Jen Affleck intentionally mislead viewers on their genealogy?
On the new Hulu series, Jen claimed her husband's dad, David Affleck, is the second cousin of Ben Affleck — however, a new report claimed that isn't true.
"There's no relationship," a source spilled to a new outlet, noting it doesn't seem "very fair" for the couple to lie about their connections.
The insider detailed the movie star's family tree and how it doesn't intertwine with the Utah-based couple's.
"So Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac's grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac's great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck. Then Ben's dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior. His great-grandparent is Myron Senior," they explained. "No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren't brothers or anything."
It's unclear if the duo was misinformed or purposely fibbing for the cameras, as Jen said in an interview that her father-in-law has met the Oscar winner when he was young, adding she's "hoping to meet him one day, too!"
Jen also referenced her famous last name after the Justice League actor married Jennifer Lopez in 2022, resulting in the singer legally changing her name to Jennifer Affleck.
In a TikTok after the now-estranged spouses' wedding, the Mormon mom shared a dance video in which she wrote, "When you thought you were going to be the next JLo ... but instead ... she stole your name."
"Can't forget that Ben Affleck is my husband's second cousin. 😩," she added in the caption.
The mom-of-two also referenced the Selena lead in a September 1 upload that showed her getting a haircut.
"The new Jenny from the block," she captioned the post, which featured JLo's tune "Jenny From the Block."
The Hulu show, which premiered on September 6, follows a group of Mormon mom influencers whose friend group gets rattled due to a swinging scandal.
The other women on the show include Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mikayla Mathews, Mayci Neeley, Whitney Leavitt and Taylor Frankie Paul.
Though the series has not yet been renewed for a second season, producer Danielle Pistotnik is hoping to hear some good news soon.
"There are so many stories that these women have to share. Their upbringing is unbelievably heartbreaking — a lot of them — and it is so inspiring to listen to," she told Us Weekly.
"I really, really want these women to be able to talk about what brought them to where they’re today," she added.
