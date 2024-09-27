Ben Affleck Not Related to 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Zac Affleck Despite His Wife Jen's Claims: Source

"There's no relationship," a source spilled to a new outlet, noting it doesn't seem "very fair" for the couple to lie about their connections.

The insider detailed the movie star's family tree and how it doesn't intertwine with the Utah-based couple's.

"So Zac Affleck is her husband. [His father] is David Affleck. Zac's grandfather is Gordon Affleck. Zac's great-grandparents — which would [establish] second cousins — his name is Alan Burt Affleck. Then Ben's dad is Tim Affleck. His grandfather is Myron Junior. His great-grandparent is Myron Senior," they explained. "No, Alan Burt and Myron Senior aren't brothers or anything."