Ben Affleck's Cousin Starring in New Reality Show About Mormon Swingers
Is Ben Affleck's relative looking for his 15 minutes of fame?
It turns out the actor's cousin Zac Affleck and his wife, Jen, are starring in the new reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
The upcoming Hulu show follows a group of Mormon mom influencers who went viral on social media due to a "swinging s-- scandal."
It's unclear if the Affleck spouses are involved in the drama, though Jen — who shares two kids with her husband — told a news outlet of being on TV, "I'm excited to talk about the things that have happened in my relationship. It feels like we got ten years of marriage counseling in this one season of filming."
The drama surrounding the friends started in 2022 when TikTok star Taylor Frankie Paul announced her divorce and admitted she and her ex had a "soft swinging" lifestyle.
While the pair promised to never go "all the way" with another partner, Taylor — who will also be on the Hulu show — eventually did so, and it was believed that other mormon couples were involved in the tryst.
"No one was innocent, everyone has hooked up with everyone in this situation," Taylor claimed at the time.
The show's official synposis reads: "The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging s-- scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line."
"Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?" the description concluded.
- Ben Affleck Spends 'Intimate' 52nd Birthday With Jennifer Lopez as Divorce Looms
- Jennifer Lopez 'Sick to Her Stomach' Over Husband Ben Affleck 'Ignoring' Their Anniversary and Her Birthday: Source
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Middle Child Fin Seen on a Bike Ride Near Dad's New Brentwood Rental: Photos
The upcoming series also stars Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Wessel, Mikayla Mathews, Mayci Neeley and Whitney Leavitt.
The Oscar-winning actor hasn't commented on his family's new endeavor and is busy with chaos of his own, as it's believed he and wife Jennifer Lopez are set to divorce.
As OK! reported, the estranged pair put their shared marital home on the market earlier this summer, with the dad-of-three purchasing a new house closer to ex-wife Jennifer Garner so he can be more present with their three kids.
One source claimed Ben "finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but [they're] waiting for the right time to drop them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
People spoke to Jen and reported on the mom-of-two and Zac appearing on the show.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premieres on Friday, September 6.