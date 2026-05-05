Secret Service Officer Arrested, Accused of Masturbating in Public After Donald Trump Security Assignment

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A United States Secret Service officer has been arrested for a rather disgusting reason. The off-duty agent, identified as John Andrew Spillman, 33, was taken into police custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in Florida for indecent exposure after allegedly being caught m----------- in a hotel hallway following a security assignment involving President Donald Trump. According to multiple news outlets, hotel guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center witnessed the Secret Service member inappropriately pleasuring himself late Sunday, May 3.

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Source: WPLG Local 10/YouTube The Secret Service officer was accused of inappropriately touching himself in a hotel hallway.

Per the arrest report, hotel guests told police "they were downstairs in the hotel lobby, and the defendant followed them" at around 12 a.m. They then "saw the defendant m----------- next to their hotel room." Hotel security reportedly proceeded to find "the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor." The Secret Service officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. He was being held at Miami-Dade County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond as of early Monday, May 4, and has since been placed on leave from his high-profile position.

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Source: MEGA The Secret Service staffer worked perimeter security detail at Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami before the incident.

“We are aware of the arrest of an off-duty Secret Service officer by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," Richard Macauley, Chief of the Uniformed Division of the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 5. "The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel." Macauley continued: "This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation."

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Source: MEGA The Secret Service officer has since been placed on leave.

The defendant is said to have been working perimeter security detail at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami as the president attended the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship on Sunday. Trump has yet to respond to the situation at time of press.

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