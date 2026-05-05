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Secret Service Officer Arrested, Accused of Masturbating in Public After Donald Trump Security Assignment

Composite photo of Donald Trump and John Spillman.
Source: MEGA; WPLG Local 10/YouTube

John Spillman, 33, as identified as the off-duty Secret Service officer arrested for indecent exposure.

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May 5 2026, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

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A United States Secret Service officer has been arrested for a rather disgusting reason.

The off-duty agent, identified as John Andrew Spillman, 33, was taken into police custody by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in Florida for indecent exposure after allegedly being caught m----------- in a hotel hallway following a security assignment involving President Donald Trump.

According to multiple news outlets, hotel guests at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center witnessed the Secret Service member inappropriately pleasuring himself late Sunday, May 3.

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Image of The Secret Service officer was accused of inappropriately touching himself in a hotel hallway.
Source: WPLG Local 10/YouTube

The Secret Service officer was accused of inappropriately touching himself in a hotel hallway.

Per the arrest report, hotel guests told police "they were downstairs in the hotel lobby, and the defendant followed them" at around 12 a.m. They then "saw the defendant m----------- next to their hotel room."

Hotel security reportedly proceeded to find "the defendant with his pants lowered and masturbating on the sixth floor."

The Secret Service officer was off-duty at the time of the alleged incident. He was being held at Miami-Dade County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond as of early Monday, May 4, and has since been placed on leave from his high-profile position.

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Image of The Secret Service staffer worked perimeter security detail at Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami before the incident.
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service staffer worked perimeter security detail at Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami before the incident.

“We are aware of the arrest of an off-duty Secret Service officer by the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office," Richard Macauley, Chief of the Uniformed Division of the U.S. Secret Service, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 5. "The alleged conduct is unacceptable and stands in stark contrast to the professionalism and integrity that I demand of our personnel."

Macauley continued: "This agency takes these matters with the utmost seriousness; consequently, the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending the results of this criminal matter and a complete and thorough internal investigation."

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Image of The Secret Service officer has since been placed on leave.
Source: MEGA

The Secret Service officer has since been placed on leave.

The defendant is said to have been working perimeter security detail at the Trump National Doral golf resort in Miami as the president attended the 2026 PGA Cadillac Championship on Sunday.

Trump has yet to respond to the situation at time of press.

Secret Service Arrest Follows WHCD Shooting

Image of A Secret Service member was arrested just one week after the WHCD shooting.
Source: MEGA

A Secret Service member was arrested just one week after the WHCD shooting.

The incident occurred roughly one week after Secret Service members were forced to jump into action after shots were fired during the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old computer scientist from California, was identified as the shooting suspect and arrested at the scene.

Allen was charged with attempted assassination of the president, interstate transport of a firearm to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence. If convicted, the defendant faces up to life in prison.

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