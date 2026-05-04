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WHCD Shooting Suspect Cole Tomas Allen Thought He Was 'Rambo' While Attempting to Kill Donald Trump, Jeanine Pirro Claims

photo of Cole Tomas Allen.
Source: DOJ

Jeanine Pirro said 'brilliant' aspiring Donald Trump assassin Cole Tomas Allen was 'armed to the teeth' and 'thought he was Rambo.'

May 4 2026, Published 12:38 p.m. ET

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Federal prosecutors allege that Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old California man, "thought he was Rambo" and was "armed to the teeth" while attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 25.

According to U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, Allen was a "brilliant" Caltech graduate and former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory employee who meticulously planned the attack, which he documented in a "hate-fueled" manifesto.

“The one issue that people might think about is whether he is insane. He is far from insane. He is brilliant. He has a master’s degree. He work[ed] at a NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory,” Pirro told Jake Tapper on State of the Union Sunday, May 3.

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image of Authorities stated Allen was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 caliber handgun and knives.
Source: DIstrict Court/DOJ

Authorities stated Allen was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 caliber handgun and knives.

Allen breached a security perimeter on a floor above the Washington Hilton ballroom, where the POTUS and other cabinet officials were attending the dinner.

Authorities stated Allen was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun, a .38 caliber handgun and knives.

In his manifesto, sent to family minutes before the shooting, Allen called himself the "Friendly Federal Assassin," outlining plans to target administration officials.

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image of The suspect gunman took selfies before rushing the hotel.
Source: MEGA

The suspect gunman took selfies before rushing the hotel.

“Clearly, the president is a target. And make no mistake, it is not just the manifesto. It is his actions,” Pirro said, referring to Allen’s manifesto.

“I mean, this guy thought he was Rambo,” said Pirro, who was among the administration officials at the dinner at the time of the shooting. “I mean, he was armed to the teeth.”

Prosecutors described Allen as "smug" and "proud" in selfies taken in his hotel room before the attack, acting with intense premeditation rather than a mental break.

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image of Allen faces federal charges.
Source: DOJ

Allen faces federal charges.

“And he takes a picture of himself. He is smug, he is proud, and he is focused on what he’s doing,” she said, referring to eerie selfies the suspect took in his hotel before the shooting.

During the breach, Allen allegedly fired his shotgun, with a pellet hitting a Secret Service agent's protective vest, according to Pirro.

Allen faces federal charges, including the attempted assassination of the president of the United States, which carries a potential life sentence.

image of Pirro noted that the attack was specifically timed to match Trump's confirmed attendance at the event.
Source: MEGA

Pirro noted that the attack was specifically timed to match Trump's confirmed attendance at the event.

Pirro noted that the attack was specifically timed to match Trump's confirmed attendance at the event, asserting: "I can tell you, we will be able to prove that beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“I think if you read the manifesto … it is very clear who the intended target is. It is very clear, based upon the fact that as soon as this president said that he was going to be at the Hilton for the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on March 2nd, [Allen] then made the decision to hatch the plan,” Pirro, who was at the event, said.

When Tapper asked Pirro if Allen was referring to the president in the part of the manifesto in which he wrote, “And I am no longer willing to permit a p------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,” she punted, saying, “You’re going to have to ask him that. I don’t really care.”

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