'I Take Full Responsibility': Security Guard Involved in Chappell Roan Incident Breaks Silence on Confronting Jude Law's Daughter
March 26 2026, Published 7:07 a.m. ET
Chappell Roan’s security drama is taking another turn — and now, the man at the center of it is speaking out.
The security guard who allegedly confronted Jude Law and Catherine Harding’s 11-year-old daughter, Ada, at a hotel in São Paulo, Brazil, is finally breaking his silence, sharing his side of the story after days of backlash.
"I do not normally address online rumors, but the accusations currently circulating are false and constitute defamation,” security personnel Pascal Duvier began in a March 25 Instagram post.
“I take full responsibility for the interactions on March 21st. I was at the hotel on behalf of another individual, and I was not part of the personal security team of Chappell Roan. The actions I took were not on behalf of Chappell Roan, her personal security team, her management or any other individuals,” he stated.
According to Duvier, his actions were established purely on instinct and experience.
"I made a judgment call based on information we obtained from the hotel, events I had witnessed in the days prior, and the heightened overall security risk of our location,” he explained.
He also insisted the interaction wasn’t meant to escalate, as he claimed his exchange with Harding was “calm and with good intentions,” though he admitted the “outcome of the encounter is regretful.”
Still, Harding’s version of events tells a very different story.
As OK! previously reported, she said a man she believed was part of Roan’s security approached them with a “very aggressive tone” during breakfast at their hotel.
“Even if [Roan] did send him or she didn’t send him, I don’t know, for me it felt like it really overstepped a boundary,” she said.
“100 percent this security guard was not a security guard of the hotel,” Harding added. “He looks after artists, so I don’t know if it was her personal security guard, but he was with her. That is all I know.”
According to Harding, the situation started innocently, after her daughter noticed Roan nearby.
“She didn’t have her phone, she didn’t try to take a picture, she didn’t approach her,” Harding explained. “She literally didn’t do anything. She just looked at her and smiled.”
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Despite that, the brunette beauty claimed the guard scolded them and told her she should teach her daughter to behave better and respect the singer’s privacy. She said she tried to explain that Ada is just a child who got excited to see an artist she admires.
“I think she’s a very talented artist. I like her a lot,” the Irish singer shared. “We came all the way to São Paulo to watch the show. It was my daughter’s birthday present…a little bit ruined because we didn’t go to the show last night.”
Meanwhile, Harding’s husband, soccer star Jorginho Frello, didn’t hold back when addressing the situation.
“My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot,” he said. “I don't know at what point simply walking past a table and looking to see if someone is there can be considered harassment.”
Roan, for her part, said she “didn’t see” the family, explaining she was “just sitting at breakfast in my hotel.”
“I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child, I did not,” she clarified. “I do not hate people who are fans of my music. I do not hate children – that is crazy. I’m sorry to the mother and child that someone was assuming something, that you would do something, and that … if you felt uncomfortable, that makes me really sad. You did not deserve that.”