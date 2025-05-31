Inside Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s Sweetest Moments: From Prom Nights to Comfort Food and More!
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco may have taken fans by surprise when they confirmed their romance, but since then, they've kept everyone swooning with their low-key yet deeply affectionate love story.
From grand romantic gestures to thoughtful daily details, the Only Murders in the Building star and chart-topping producer have shown time and again that they're the real deal. Whether it's recreating magical memories or sharing comfort food, their relationship is rooted in connection, joy and just the right amount of old-school romance.
Here's a look inside some of their sweetest moments that prove this duo is one of Hollywood's most genuine couples right now.
He Threw Her a Surprise Prom Night
Who needs high school when your boyfriend can give you the dream prom as an adult? During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, Blanco shared that he threw a prom-themed party for his fiancée after finding out she never got to attend her own senior dance
"She never got to have a real prom," a source told a news outlet, "so Benny made it happen. It was something out of a teen movie, but personal and heartfelt. Selena was blown away."
He Knows the Way to Her Heart (Hint: It's Through Her Stomach)
Anyone who follows Gomez knows she loves her food — and Blanco clearly understood the assignment. Whether it's sending her favorite snacks when she's having a long day or surprising her with a meal she's craving, he's always finding ways to bring comfort to her routine.
"He'll ship her go-to treats, even if it's something small like her favorite chips," a close friend shared. "It's those little things that make a big difference."
In an interview with People, Blanco often reveled in ordering pizza together with Gomez, if not cooking or doing work.
"It's so funny. Sometimes when you're cooking all day, you're doing all this stuff, you're just like, 'Should we just get pizza? Or should we just go get tacos?'" Blanco shared.
The Little Things Matter Most
While Blanco has a knack for the big gestures, insiders say it's the everyday moments that really show how much he cares. Whether it's checking in on her when she's traveling, leaving notes, or just making her laugh when she's stressed, his quiet support is a constant.
"He's incredibly present," a source close to the couple revealed. "He listens, remembers the little details, and makes her feel loved."
Another Musical Collab in the Works?
Though the two have worked together before on studio album I Said I Love You First, with their shared creativity and deepening bond, it wouldn't be surprising to see them team up again in the studio.