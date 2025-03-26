Selena Gomez Sets the Record Straight: New Album With Benny Blanco Has 'Nothing to Do' With Ex Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez has taken a definitive stand against speculation that her new album, I Said I Love You First, shades her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

During a revealing chat alongside fiancé Benny Blanco, she clarified that the tracks are not a trip down memory lane on her highly-publicized past relationship with Bieber, who she dated on and off until 2018.

"Anytime I release anything the interpretation is going to be up to the audience. However, I would like to say that most of this album has nothing to do with what everyone may go to,” the 32-year-old singer articulated in an interview for Spotify’s "Countdown To I Said I Love You First" on March 19.