No Bra, No Problem! Selena Gomez's Iconic Braless Photos

In one of the snaps from a recent photoset, the Rare Beauty founder set pulses racing when she posed in a silk nightgown with a slit. She flaunted her natural look, which was emphasized by her slightly disheveled hair and red-framed eyeglasses.

The "Calm Down" songstress broke the internet with another scandalous mirror selfie, in which she was seen sporting a white strapless bandeau top that carefully traced her front assets. She styled her hair in a messy updo, adding to the aesthetic of the update.

In an April 2023 carousel of photos , Gomez channeled the clean-girl vibe in an orange strapless top, complementing her white beaded necklace and large hoop earrings.

Posing with her BFF Courtney Barry, the pals lifted their shirts and debuted their matching tattoos in an August 2018 tribute post.

"And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman," Gomez said of Barry. "The way you handle life's most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful."

She continued, "You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1."