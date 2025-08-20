or
BREAKING NEWS
PHOTOS

No Bra, No Problem! Selena Gomez's Iconic Braless Photos

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram; MEGA

Selena Gomez elevates her style with her bold, braless looks!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 20 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Free the Chest!

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez surprised her followers with braless photos of herself.

Selena Gomez brought the heat with her latest braless photo!

In one of the snaps from a recent photoset, the Rare Beauty founder set pulses racing when she posed in a silk nightgown with a slit. She flaunted her natural look, which was emphasized by her slightly disheveled hair and red-framed eyeglasses.

Make It Comfy

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez attached two braless photos in her recent Instagram update.

The "Calm Down" songstress broke the internet with another scandalous mirror selfie, in which she was seen sporting a white strapless bandeau top that carefully traced her front assets. She styled her hair in a messy updo, adding to the aesthetic of the update.

Sleek Look

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez captured the snaps in April 2023.

In an April 2023 carousel of photos, Gomez channeled the clean-girl vibe in an orange strapless top, complementing her white beaded necklace and large hoop earrings.

Inks!

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Courtney Barry showed their matching tattoos in a post.

Posing with her BFF Courtney Barry, the pals lifted their shirts and debuted their matching tattoos in an August 2018 tribute post.

"And lastly, my actual #1 @courtneyjbarry you are an incredible woman," Gomez said of Barry. "The way you handle life's most confusing moments is indescribable and graceful."

She continued, "You are moved by the littlest stories to the most heartbreaking ones, you will give someone your perfume if they say you smell nice, you are freaking hilarious and always stand firm in your faith, a loving sister, an amazing friend and a beautiful daughter. You are the definition of FEARFULLY and WONDERFULLY made baby! #1."

Vanity Fair Oscar Party

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez stole the spotlight in a body-hugging dress.

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer was the star of the night at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. For the event, she stunned in a daring custom black sequin column gown by Armani Privé that emphasized her figure. She completed the look with Bulgari jewelry, perfectly complementing her ensemble's sparkly details.

BAFTA Film Awards

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez arrived at The Royal Festival Hall in a stunning gown.

Gomez skipped the bra for a jaw-dropping braless moment at the BAFTA Film Awards 2025.

She exuded beauty and confidence in a plunging Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that featured short-capped sleeves, silver sequins, tassels and more sparkly embellishments. She amped up the look with Tiffany & Co. pieces, including bracelets, rings and earrings.

'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' Premiere

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: MEGA

The film was released on October 29, 2024.

During the world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place in October 2024, the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer put on a busty display in a red sequined gown, which she paired with metallic pointy pumps.

2023 MTV Video Music Awards

selena gomez braless moments hot photos
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez showed off her flawless figure at the event.

Gomez was a rare beauty at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards! She arrived in an eye-popping Oscar de la Renta floral gown with a halter top and slit. She paired the look with diamond flower earrings, matching rings and pumps.

