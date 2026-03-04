Selena Gomez Discovers a Male Celebrity Sent Her Flirty DM in 2022: 'This Is the First Time I've Ever Seen It!'

Article continues below advertisement

Things got interesting when Selena Gomez appeared on the Tuesday, March 3, episode of husband Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast. In a viral clip, the music producer encouraged his spouse to look through her Instagram DMs to see "the craziest people" who have reached out to her over the years.

Selena Gomez Looks Through Her Instagram DMs

Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube Selena Gomez revealed a male celebrity DM'd her flirty emojis in 2022.

"My DMs are so random," said the Disney Channel alum. "Because I don't know what is what." "See if [redacted] DM'd you. Type in his name," Blanco, 37, told the actress, 33, who then did so on her phone. "Just heart eyes and fingers crossed [emojis]," Gomez casually revealed to her spouse, his co-host Dave Burd [Lil Dicky] and the latter's wife, Kristin Batalucco.

'Oh My God!'

i wonder which guy was hitting up Selena Gomez's DMs in 2022. 😭 The actress' husband was shocked by the discovery.

Batalucco gasped in reaction, with Blanco expressing, "Oh my god! What year was that?" "2022," responded the multifaceted star. Burd wondered if the man in question was responding to an Instagram Story Gomez had posted at the time. "No, there’s nothing that he responded to. It does say [the message] would respond to a story," she clarified. "There's nothing," said her husband. "He's just saying, like, fingers crossed that you answer me back. There is no response. That's not how it works."

Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube Selena Gomez admitted she never saw the DM until they filmed the podcast episode.

"By the way, I think it's very kind. If anything, that was very nice," the "Come and Get It" crooner said in the man's defense. "It did not feel inappropriate." "He took his shot. Good shot," quipped Blanco, who married his spouse in 2025. "By the way, that was the first time I've ever seen it!" the Rare Beauty founder confessed as she cracked up.

Social Media Thinks Chris Evans Was the One Who Messaged Selena Gomez

Source: mega Many fans guessed that Chris Evans was the star who messaged Selena Gomez.

Countless social media sleuths thought the sender in question was Chris Evans, 44. "The way you can see Benny mouth 'Chris Evans' OMFG we could’ve had it all 🫠," one person commented on X, while another wrote, "Why [do] I feel like he said Chris Evans..." "Oh he definitely said chris evans 😭," a third person agreed.

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Dating Rumors Were Debunked

Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube Debunked romance rumors between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans swirled in 2021.