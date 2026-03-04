Selena Gomez Discovers a Male Celebrity Sent Her Flirty DM in 2022: 'This Is the First Time I've Ever Seen It!'
March 4 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET
Things got interesting when Selena Gomez appeared on the Tuesday, March 3, episode of husband Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast.
In a viral clip, the music producer encouraged his spouse to look through her Instagram DMs to see "the craziest people" who have reached out to her over the years.
Selena Gomez Looks Through Her Instagram DMs
"My DMs are so random," said the Disney Channel alum. "Because I don't know what is what."
"See if [redacted] DM'd you. Type in his name," Blanco, 37, told the actress, 33, who then did so on her phone.
"Just heart eyes and fingers crossed [emojis]," Gomez casually revealed to her spouse, his co-host Dave Burd [Lil Dicky] and the latter's wife, Kristin Batalucco.
'Oh My God!'
Batalucco gasped in reaction, with Blanco expressing, "Oh my god! What year was that?"
"2022," responded the multifaceted star.
Burd wondered if the man in question was responding to an Instagram Story Gomez had posted at the time.
"No, there’s nothing that he responded to. It does say [the message] would respond to a story," she clarified.
"There's nothing," said her husband. "He's just saying, like, fingers crossed that you answer me back. There is no response. That's not how it works."
- Selena Gomez's Husband Benny Blanco Gives Fans the Ick as He Farts and Shows Off His Dirty Feet During Podcast Episode: 'Can't Believe This'
- Selena Gomez Goes Braless as She Cuddles Up to Husband Benny Blanco in PDA-Packed Photos
- Selena Gomez Kisses Husband Benny Blanco's Toes After He Was Slammed for Exposing Dirty Feet on His Podcast
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"By the way, I think it's very kind. If anything, that was very nice," the "Come and Get It" crooner said in the man's defense. "It did not feel inappropriate."
"He took his shot. Good shot," quipped Blanco, who married his spouse in 2025.
"By the way, that was the first time I've ever seen it!" the Rare Beauty founder confessed as she cracked up.
Social Media Thinks Chris Evans Was the One Who Messaged Selena Gomez
Countless social media sleuths thought the sender in question was Chris Evans, 44.
"The way you can see Benny mouth 'Chris Evans' OMFG we could’ve had it all 🫠," one person commented on X, while another wrote, "Why [do] I feel like he said Chris Evans..."
"Oh he definitely said chris evans 😭," a third person agreed.
Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Dating Rumors Were Debunked
The suspicions come after rumors swirled about the pair in 2021.
The gossip heightened when the Captain America lead and Gomez were allegedly pictured exiting the same venue on the same day, with fans noticing he was following her on Instagram.
Though the makeup mogul wasn't following him on social media at the time, she admitted on Watch What Happens Live in 2015 that she thought Evans was "very cute. I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans."
However, the photos of them were on completely different days, and the dating rumors quickly fizzled out.
The Hollywood hunk married Alba Baptista, 28, in 2023.