or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Selena Gomez
OK LogoNEWS

Selena Gomez Discovers a Male Celebrity Sent Her Flirty DM in 2022: 'This Is the First Time I've Ever Seen It!'

Two photos of Selena Gomez
Source: ‎@selenagomez/instagram;@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube

Selena Gomez redacted the name of a male celebrity who sent her some flirty emojis in an Instagram DM before she started dating Benny Blanco.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Things got interesting when Selena Gomez appeared on the Tuesday, March 3, episode of husband Benny Blanco's "Friends Keep Secrets" podcast.

In a viral clip, the music producer encouraged his spouse to look through her Instagram DMs to see "the craziest people" who have reached out to her over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Looks Through Her Instagram DMs

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Selena Gomez revealed a male celebrity DM'd her flirty emojis in 2022.
Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube

Selena Gomez revealed a male celebrity DM'd her flirty emojis in 2022.

"My DMs are so random," said the Disney Channel alum. "Because I don't know what is what."

"See if [redacted] DM'd you. Type in his name," Blanco, 37, told the actress, 33, who then did so on her phone.

"Just heart eyes and fingers crossed [emojis]," Gomez casually revealed to her spouse, his co-host Dave Burd [Lil Dicky] and the latter's wife, Kristin Batalucco.

Article continues below advertisement

'Oh My God!'

Source: @withluvselena/x;‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube

The actress' husband was shocked by the discovery.

Batalucco gasped in reaction, with Blanco expressing, "Oh my god! What year was that?"

"2022," responded the multifaceted star.

Burd wondered if the man in question was responding to an Instagram Story Gomez had posted at the time.

"No, there’s nothing that he responded to. It does say [the message] would respond to a story," she clarified.

"There's nothing," said her husband. "He's just saying, like, fingers crossed that you answer me back. There is no response. That's not how it works."

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Selena Gomez admitted she never saw the DM until they filmed the podcast episode.
Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube

Selena Gomez admitted she never saw the DM until they filmed the podcast episode.

"By the way, I think it's very kind. If anything, that was very nice," the "Come and Get It" crooner said in the man's defense. "It did not feel inappropriate."

"He took his shot. Good shot," quipped Blanco, who married his spouse in 2025.

"By the way, that was the first time I've ever seen it!" the Rare Beauty founder confessed as she cracked up.

Article continues below advertisement

Social Media Thinks Chris Evans Was the One Who Messaged Selena Gomez

Photo of Many fans guessed that Chris Evans was the star who messaged Selena Gomez.
Source: mega

Many fans guessed that Chris Evans was the star who messaged Selena Gomez.

Countless social media sleuths thought the sender in question was Chris Evans, 44.

"The way you can see Benny mouth 'Chris Evans' OMFG we could’ve had it all 🫠," one person commented on X, while another wrote, "Why [do] I feel like he said Chris Evans..."

"Oh he definitely said chris evans 😭," a third person agreed.

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans Dating Rumors Were Debunked

Photo of Debunked romance rumors between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans swirled in 2021.
Source: ‎@friendskeepsecrets⁩/youtube

Debunked romance rumors between Selena Gomez and Chris Evans swirled in 2021.

The suspicions come after rumors swirled about the pair in 2021.

The gossip heightened when the Captain America lead and Gomez were allegedly pictured exiting the same venue on the same day, with fans noticing he was following her on Instagram.

Though the makeup mogul wasn't following him on social media at the time, she admitted on Watch What Happens Live in 2015 that she thought Evans was "very cute. I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans."

However, the photos of them were on completely different days, and the dating rumors quickly fizzled out.

The Hollywood hunk married Alba Baptista, 28, in 2023.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.