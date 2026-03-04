Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Makeup Tutorial Video After Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama Goes Viral

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez opted for a no-bra look in her latest Instagram video. The pop star, 33, shared a new makeup tutorial on her Stories on March 3, where she didn't seem to wear any undergarments.

Selena Gomez Gave Viewers a Fun Makeup Lesson Using Her Rare Beauty Products

Source: @selenagomez/instagram The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum wore a no-bra look in a new Instagram post.

The clip featured the Disney Channel alum applying eyeshadow from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, as she lightly brushed it on her eyelids while adding eyeliner. She had her short dark brown hair styled in light waves, and she wore bright blush. Gomez also donned a cream-colored vest without her bra underneath.

Source: @selenagomez/instagram Selena Gomez showed off her new Rare Beauty products.

The Only Murders in the Building star's tutorial came just hours after her husband Benny Blanco's podcast “Friends Keep Secrets” dropped its latest episode, in which she actually kissed his toes! The show aired a week after there was drama surrounding the record producer's dirty feet. As Blanco, 37, spoke, Gomez gave some sneaky little kisses on his tootsies. “You like that?” he asked his co-hosts, as the "A Year Without Rain" singer told him not “make it a moment.”

Fans Were Grossed Out by Benny Blanco's Bare Feet

Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube Selena Gomez kissed her husband's feet on a new episode of his podcast.

“I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” Blanco swooned as Gomez said she "loves" him. The songwriter's feet caused a lot of commotion after the February 24 episode of his radio show, as he lounged barefoot on his couch. Fans immediately noticed his feet looked dirty and quite disgusting. “I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote on social media at the time. “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world," another added. “She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene,” one user noted on social media.

The 'Today' Show Defended Benny Blanco's Feet

Source: MEGA Some fans were disgusted by Benny Blanco's feet.