Selena Gomez Goes Braless in Makeup Tutorial Video After Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama Goes Viral

image split of benny blanco and Selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/instagram/MEGA

Selena Gomez went braless on her Instagram Stories shortly after she kissed Benny Blanco's feet on his podcast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 4 2026, Published 10:47 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez opted for a no-bra look in her latest Instagram video.

The pop star, 33, shared a new makeup tutorial on her Stories on March 3, where she didn't seem to wear any undergarments.

Selena Gomez Gave Viewers a Fun Makeup Lesson Using Her Rare Beauty Products

image of Selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

The 'Wizards of Waverly Place' alum wore a no-bra look in a new Instagram post.

The clip featured the Disney Channel alum applying eyeshadow from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, as she lightly brushed it on her eyelids while adding eyeliner.

She had her short dark brown hair styled in light waves, and she wore bright blush. Gomez also donned a cream-colored vest without her bra underneath.

image of Selena gomez
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez showed off her new Rare Beauty products.

The Only Murders in the Building star's tutorial came just hours after her husband Benny Blanco's podcast “Friends Keep Secrets” dropped its latest episode, in which she actually kissed his toes!

The show aired a week after there was drama surrounding the record producer's dirty feet. As Blanco, 37, spoke, Gomez gave some sneaky little kisses on his tootsies.

“You like that?” he asked his co-hosts, as the "A Year Without Rain" singer told him not “make it a moment.”

Selena Gomez

Fans Were Grossed Out by Benny Blanco's Bare Feet

image of benny blanco and Selena gomez
Source: @friendskeepsecrets/YouTube

Selena Gomez kissed her husband's feet on a new episode of his podcast.

“I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,” Blanco swooned as Gomez said she "loves" him.

The songwriter's feet caused a lot of commotion after the February 24 episode of his radio show, as he lounged barefoot on his couch. Fans immediately noticed his feet looked dirty and quite disgusting.

“I can’t believe she lets him touch her,” one person wrote on social media at the time.

“LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world," another added.

“She's disgusting as well lol. She barely showers, one of her co-actors made her brush her teeth before the kissing scene, and she felt bad going to the dentist 'coz she has bad hygiene,” one user noted on social media.

The 'Today' Show Defended Benny Blanco's Feet

image of benny blanco and Selena gomez
Source: MEGA

Some fans were disgusted by Benny Blanco's feet.

Last month, Blanco's feet were defended by Jenna Bush Hager and Taylor Tomlinson on an episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.

“He didn’t mean that! Love Benny,” Bush Hager, 44, quipped during a segment on the day's hot topics. “People need to lay off and let [his wife] Selena Gomez be happy…Benny Blanco can do whatever he wants. Everyone else, wash your feet, but Benny Blanco’s done enough for the music industry and Selena Gomez,” Tomlinson, 32, said.

“Stay out of Benny’s way!” the anchorwoman interjected.

