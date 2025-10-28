Surprise! Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Welcome First Child Together 2 Years After Wedding
Oct. 28 2025, Published 11:34 a.m. ET
Chris Evans is a dad!
A news outlet revealed the movie star, 44, and his wife, Alba Baptista, 28, have welcomed their first child together on Saturday, October 25. The new mom gave birth in Massachusetts, though no other details — such as the name — have been revealed.
Though pregnancy rumors swirled on social media over the summer, the stars, who wed in September 2023, never commented on the gossip.
Inside Chris Evans & Alba Baptista's Romance
The couple is believed to have quietly began dating in 2021 or 2022.
"Chris and Alba have gotten serious," an insider revealed in early 2023. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever."
The pair prefer to stay away from Los Angeles, as the source said they usually hole up in the Hollywood hunk's home in Massachusetts: "They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight."
The Captain America lead has occasionally included his lady on his Instagram page, as he honored her on Valentine's Day in 2023 by posting a montage of photos from their time together.
The Pair's Wedding
The duo tied the knot at a private residence in Massachusetts in September 2023.
A report claimed his Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were all in attendance, as was John Krasinski and his spouse, Emily Blunt.
Several months after the nuptials, an insider revealed the couple was excited to start a family.
"They’re trying for baby No. 1!" the source told a news outlet. "Chris is already in his 40s, so he’s super anxious to start a family, and Alba adores children. She loves her career but admits that had she not been an actress, she would have done something that involved children."
"They both agreed they won’t waste [any] time... when it comes to having a baby," the source added at the time.
Chris Evans' Dating History
Evans has been romantically linked to quite a few of Hollywood's leading ladies, including Lily Collins, 36, Minka Kelly, 45, Jessica Biel, 43, and Jenny Slate, 43.