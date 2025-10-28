Surprise! Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Welcome First Child Together 2 Years After Wedding

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Evans is a dad! A news outlet revealed the movie star, 44, and his wife, Alba Baptista, 28, have welcomed their first child together on Saturday, October 25. The new mom gave birth in Massachusetts, though no other details — such as the name — have been revealed. Though pregnancy rumors swirled on social media over the summer, the stars, who wed in September 2023, never commented on the gossip.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Chris Evans & Alba Baptista's Romance

Source: mega Chris Evans' wife, Alba Baptista, gave birth to their first child on Saturday, October 25.

The couple is believed to have quietly began dating in 2021 or 2022. "Chris and Alba have gotten serious," an insider revealed in early 2023. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever." The pair prefer to stay away from Los Angeles, as the source said they usually hole up in the Hollywood hunk's home in Massachusetts: "They love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight." The Captain America lead has occasionally included his lady on his Instagram page, as he honored her on Valentine's Day in 2023 by posting a montage of photos from their time together.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pair's Wedding

Source: mega The couple had a star-studded wedding in September 2023.

The duo tied the knot at a private residence in Massachusetts in September 2023. A report claimed his Avengers costars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were all in attendance, as was John Krasinski and his spouse, Emily Blunt.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega A source claimed the two were eager to start a family after they married.

Several months after the nuptials, an insider revealed the couple was excited to start a family. "They’re trying for baby No. 1!" the source told a news outlet. "Chris is already in his 40s, so he’s super anxious to start a family, and Alba adores children. She loves her career but admits that had she not been an actress, she would have done something that involved children." "They both agreed they won’t waste [any] time... when it comes to having a baby," the source added at the time.

Chris Evans' Dating History

Source: mega The actor has dated several famous women over the years.