OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Taylor Swift
NEWS

Taylor Swift Denies Mentioning Her Engagement During Selena Gomez Wedding Speech: 'I Did Not Make It About Me'

Photos of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.
Source: Todd Owyoung/NBC; @selenagomez/Instagram

Taylor Swift made a speech at her best friend Selena Gomez's wedding at the end of September.

Profile Image

Oct. 7 2025, Published 9:30 a.m. ET

Taylor Swift didn't "Ruin the Friendship" by making things about herself at her best friend Selena Gomez's wedding.

The "Love Story" singer squashed a rumor that she mentioned her engagement to Travis Kelce while making a speech during Gomez and husband Benny Blanco's nuptials on Saturday, September 27.

Swift appeared on the Monday, October 6, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she addressed various rumors about herself that have made headlines recently.

Image of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends since 2008.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been best friends since 2008.

During the true or false styled segment, late-night host Jimmy Fallon asked Swift whether she joked at Gomez's wedding that the Wizards of Waverly Place actress "beat me to the altar."

"No," Swift clarified. "I did make a speech, but I actually made a point not to mention anything about my engagement."

"No one wants you to be like, 'Hey, I know this is your wedding day but—'" she quipped while flashing her stunning engagement ring from Kelce. "I was like, 'Don't mention it.'"

Image of Taylor Swift insisted she did not mention her engagement during her speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.
Source: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Taylor Swift insisted she did not mention her engagement during her speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.

Swift joked she even thought, "Let me turn it around," while pretending to twist her custom diamond the other way.

The "Opalite" singer then got a bit more serious as she gushed over her longtime bestie.

"I got to see her be the most elegant, gorgeous — not only bride but just — vision that I've ever seen in my life. I've never seen anything so beautiful as her on her wedding day," Swift expressed.

Taylor Swift

Image of Taylor Swift appeared on the Monday, October 6, episode of 'The Tonight Show.'
Source: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Taylor Swift appeared on the Monday, October 6, episode of 'The Tonight Show.'

While Swift didn't mention her own engagement, she did participate in "some light teasing" about how the iconic duo used to dress in 2008 — which the "All Too Well" hitmaker noted was "the year that we met."

"It was the year of deep, deep V-necks. It was the year of aggressively colorful skinny jeans…" Swift recalled. "Selena — her favorite outfit back then was a very long tank top, skinny jeans, but a tiny little vest … I always looked like I was late for the cowboy-themed junior prom."

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August.

"So I talked a little bit about 2008, how happy I am for her, how it's been beautiful to get to be a part of her life. But I did not make it about me," Swift — who got engaged to Kelce in August — emphasized.

The 14-time Grammy winner's appearance on The Tonight Show came just hours after Gomez dropped photos of the BFFs from the Only Murders in the Building star's wedding day via Instagram.

"In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always," Gomez captioned the sweet upload following the release of Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

