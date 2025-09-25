or
Ed Sheeran Shades Taylor Swift by Revealing the Awkward Way He Found Out About Her Engagement

Photo of Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran confessed the unexpected way he discovered Taylor Swift got engaged to Travis Kelce.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 3:27 p.m. ET

Could there be bad blood between these celeb besties?

In an interview with Andy Cohen before his SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series concert on Wednesday, September 24, Ed Sheeran revealed the unexpected way he found out about Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce.

Despite his long-standing friendship with the pop star, the "Photograph" singer, 34, discovered the news with the general public.

Source: SiriusXM/YouTube

Ed Sheeran found out about Taylor Swift's engagement on Instagram.

Cohen asked how he found out, to which he gave a one-word reply: "Instagram."

"You didn’t even get a DM in advance?" Cohen, 57, asked, seemingly shocked.

"No," the musician stated.

Sheeran has not yet received a save-the-date for her wedding, nor has he heard Swift's upcoming The Life of a Showgirl album, which drops on Friday, October 3.

When Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Getting Married?

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are starting to plan their wedding.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are starting to plan their wedding.

Although the "Thinking Out Loud" artist's quick replies may have raised eyebrows, it is unlikely he will be snubbed from the festivities. The soon-to-be wife is reportedly still in early planning stages with the NFL star.

"There is no venue or location set yet," an insider spilled, noting that the event is "likely going to be early next year...she is having so much fun researching venues and locations. She’s in the ideation phase and enjoying it because she’s so creative."

Although she has not chosen her wardrobe for the big day, "nearly every major designer has reached out to offer to design her wedding gown."

"She has been so blown away and overwhelmed and flattered at the same time, but she hasn’t made a decision," the source added.

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for two years.

The couple may share a roster of A-list friends, but they hope to keep the ceremony and after-party low-key.

"They don’t want to have a big, over-the-top wedding with a ton of people. It will be private with friends and family, not a ton of celebrities or random people," the insider dished. "It will be meaningful, and they will be surrounded by people who are special to them...despite their celebrity, they are down-to-earth and normal. They aren’t the flashy people who want a $20 million fantasy wedding. She doesn’t want the pomp and circumstance. It will be more intimate."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Announce Their Engagement

Image of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged in August.

The "Lover" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement with a shared Instagram post on August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," they wrote.

The social media share received over 37 million likes and was reposted across Hollywood. Donald Trump, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Lautner, Selena Gomez and more offered their congratulations.

