Taylor Swift Teased Selena Gomez About 'Beating Her to the Altar' in Hilarious Wedding Speech

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift knows bestie Selena Gomez all too well. The "Lover" singer, 35, teased the fellow pop star, 33, during a speech at her wedding to Benny Blanco on Saturday, September 27. According to an insider, the monologue was emotional and humorous, leaving a profound impact on the star-studded guest list.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift gave a speech at Selena Gomez's wedding.

The source shared how Swift "joked in the speech that Selena beat her to the altar, but at least they both have found the loves of their lives." The 35-year-old got engaged to Travis Kelce on August 10, while Blanco popped the question to the Disney alum in December 2024. The speech was reportedly "so beautiful" that it left both the bride and several attendees "crying." The musician spoke about "always having Selena’s back and how they are sisters — and that while Selena may see Taylor as the big sister, Taylor sees Selena as teaching her so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have been friends since 2008.

According to a second source, the Grammy Award-winning artist also "talked about how she and Selena have both been through so much together, both professionally and personally, [and] said that whenever one of them had their hearts broken from failed relationship[s] over the years, they were always there for each other."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco previously dated for approximately two years.

Swift allegedly told Gomez that it was only when she "finally came to the realization that she was just fine with who she was and concentrated on being just her that she fell in love with Benny," whom she considers the "most perfect person" for her friend. "It isn’t luck that they found each other; it’s love," the songstress said, per Daily Mail. Swift and Gomez have been friends since 2008, when they dated one of the Jonas Brothers at the same time. The "Blank Space" artist noted how "in all the years she has known Selena, she has never seen her so happy," and she thinks the newlyweds are the "perfect pair."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Wedding