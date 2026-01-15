Selena Gomez Stuns in Low-Cut Dress as She Shows Off Her Sassy Short Bob and Sun-Kissed Makeup: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez is letting her flirty side shine, stepping out in a chic chocolate dress with a radiant bronzy makeup look. The Only Murders in the Building actress, 33, served major glam, rocking a sassy short bob and letting her alluring makeup do the talking in new Instagram photos posted via Instagram on Thursday, January 15.

Selena Gomez's Bronzy Makeup Look Turned Heads

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez's bronzy makeup look stole the show.

"An evening with Rare Beauty to celebrate our warm wishes powdered bronzer 🤎 Shout out to the squad," Gomez captioned the carousel of sultry photos. Gomez's look was in theme with her beauty brand, Rare Beauty's latest product, the Warm Wishes Soft Matte Powder Bronzer. The star celebrated the product's drop at Bar Avoja in Los Angeles alongside guests. At the event, the former child star turned heads in a body-hugging brown maxi dress featuring a crocodile pattern and a low-cut square neckline.

Selena Gomez Attended the Golden Globes Earlier This Week

Source: MEGA The Golden Globes marked Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first awards show as a married couple.

It's been an eventful week for Gomez, who attended the Golden Globes on January 11, alongside her husband, Benny Blanco. The ceremony marked their first award show together as newlyweds, where the Hotel Transylvania actress was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. The couple wasn't shy about sharing PDA on the red carpet — and instead of jetting off to a hot A-list afterparty, the pair spent it having breakfast for dinner with a group that included her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tied the Knot in September 2025

Source: MEGA Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez got married on September 27, 2025.

Blanco and Gomez tied the knot in September 2025, after more than two years of dating. "I married a real life disney princess," Blanco said at the time in a playful nod to his wife, whose fame skyrocketed on the Disney Channel. Sources praised the "Baila Conmigo" singer and music producer for curating the perfect night to celebrate their union, revealing, "There was so much love in the room." "The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental," the insider told a news outlet at the time. "At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night. The vibe was so much fun."

Selena Gomez Gave an Update in November 2025

Source: MEGA Selena Gomez called married life with Benny Blanco 'a dream.'