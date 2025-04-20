Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Have 'Already Made Plans for a Double Date' After Reconnecting: 'It's All Very Wholesome'

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have known one another since they were kids, but as they grew up in the spotlight, their friendship didn't last.

Within the past few years, however, the A-list stars, both 32, seemed to decide rumored feuds from their teenage years could be put behind them.

"They very publicly buried the hatchet back in 2020, and since then, they’ve been supportive of each other on social media, but it was more of a public-facing thing than an actual friendship," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gomez and Cyrus. "Not to say it was phony, because they were both sincere with their praise of each other, but neither of them was calling to make dinner plans."