Article continues below advertisement
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Have 'Already Made Plans for a Double Date' After Reconnecting: 'It's All Very Wholesome'

Photo of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando; picture of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez have reportedly reconnected in recent years.

By:

April 20 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Our favorite Disney Channel icons are reuniting!

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus have known one another since they were kids, but as they grew up in the spotlight, their friendship didn't last.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Within the past few years, however, the A-list stars, both 32, seemed to decide rumored feuds from their teenage years could be put behind them.

"They very publicly buried the hatchet back in 2020, and since then, they’ve been supportive of each other on social media, but it was more of a public-facing thing than an actual friendship," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Gomez and Cyrus. "Not to say it was phony, because they were both sincere with their praise of each other, but neither of them was calling to make dinner plans."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus first met on a blind date in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

That was until awards show season brought the two back together, the insider explained.

"They ended up spending a ton of time together the night of the Oscars, partly because Miley and Benny [Blanco] go way back. They’ve collaborated on songs and have so many of the same friends in the industry, so they had a lot to talk about," the confidant said of Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco, whom she became engaged to in December 2024.

At the exclusive event, the Hannah Montana alum "had her boyfriend Maxx [Morando] with her and he’s also a musician so the four of them really clicked."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez starred on an episode of 'Hannah Montana' in the mid-2000s.

Article continues below advertisement

"They’ve already made plans for a double date. Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it’s all very wholesome," the source dished.

Cyrus and Gomez likely no longer even think about the alleged drama that unfolded throughout the 2000s, when "The Climb" singer and the Wizards of Waverly Place actress both dated Nick Jonas.

Article continues below advertisement

While Cyrus was only 13 when she started dating the Jonas Brothers band member in 2006, and 16 when their romance fizzled out by the end of 2007, fans wondered whether tensions arose after Gomez briefly became the "Jealous" singer's girlfriend in 2008.

Gomez's short-lived fling with Jonas occurred after she guest starred alongside Cyrus on a Season 2 episode of Hannah Montana.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite all they've been through, the two child stars have both been radiating happiness in their 30s.

As Gomez and Blanco plan their upcoming wedding, Cyrus and Morando have been living together since last year.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: MEGA

Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez were both two of Disney Channel's most famous stars.

Article continues below advertisement

The Only Murders in the Building actress was originally friends with Blanco through the music industry and reconnected after the songwriter was convinced Gomez "hated" him.

Cyrus and Morando's love story is also unique, with the lovebirds first meeting on a blind date in 2021 — two years before they turned heads together at a Versace show in Los Angeles.

"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," she joked during an interview with British Vogue in 2023.

Life & Style spoke to a source about Gomez and Cyrus.

