Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus Refused to Film Disney Channel Special Together Due to Drama Over Mutual Ex Nick Jonas, Jennifer Stone Reveals
Disney Channel drama!
Wizards of Waverly Place star Jennifer Stone revealed Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus refused to film scenes together for the network's 2009 crossover episode of Wizards of Waverly Place, Hannah Montana and The Suite Life on Deck because of their respective histories with Nick Jonas.
"It was, like, high school. Like, they both dated Nick," Stone, 31, recalled on the Monday, July 29, episode of the "Wizards of Waverly Pod" podcast. "I think Miley dated him first and then Selena dated him, and then it was just messy high school nonsense."
"They’re fine now. They’re all good now," she clarified. "But, yeah, it was high school BS."
The dad-of-one, 31, dated Cyrus, also 31, from 2006 to 2007 and began seeing Gomez, 32, in 2008.
Jonas recently touched on his Disney days while appearing on the Friday, July 26, episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he talked about his excitement to attend the Olympics and related it to the Disney Channel Games.
"For those [who] don’t know, the Disney Channel Games were basically the Olympics, but they would bring in 100-ish Disney Channel stars from all over the world and make us compete in silly games," the "Only Human" crooner explained. "It was, like, Love Island on crack. They would put a bunch of teenagers in the Disney [theme] park after-hours and just say, ‘Let’s see what happens.’"
Jonas, Cyrus and Gomez all participated in the event, though they were on different teams.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Over the years, the girls put their beef aside and became friends, with the Only Murders in the Building star giving the "Wrecking Ball" singer a shout-out when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2022.
"One of my oldest friends, Miley Cyrus, said ‘Just be yourself and have fun.’ And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘H--- yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus,’” Gomez said in her monologue.
The ladies also showed support for one another last August when they released a song at the same time.
"@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day," Gomez revealed via social media. "We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25th!!!"