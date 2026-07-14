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'Calm Down': Selena Gomez's Mom Fires Back After She Posts Cryptic Message About Having 'Issues' With Her Daughters

selena gomez mom responds to cryptic post about daughters
Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram

Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, responded after fans misread her playful Instagram caption.

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July 14 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

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Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, is setting the record straight after a social media post sparked unnecessary concern among fans.

On Sunday, July 12, Teefey, 50, shared a collection of photos featuring Gomez, 33, and her youngest daughter, Gracie Elliot Teefey, along with a playful caption reflecting on motherhood.

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image of Selena Gomez's mother quickly clarified that her caption was simply a joke about motherhood.
Source: @mandyteefey/Instagram

Selena Gomez's mother quickly clarified that her caption was simply a joke about motherhood.

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“My greatest accomplishments, love me or not,” Mandy captioned the post. “They are the coolest. I [hope] one day they will see what a b----- I am and love me back as much as I love them. I’m just mom. Who never gives up when they throw me in the trash.”

She wrapped up the message with a lighthearted note, adding, “I tell ya mom you’re doing it wrong, maybe so, we will see. But no matter what I got your back.”

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Source: @mandyteefey/Instagram
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One Comment Prompted a Quick Response

image of Mandy Teefey's post also included family photos and humorous memes.
Source: MEGA

Mandy Teefey's post also included family photos and humorous memes.

Although many followers understood the joke, one fan mistakenly assumed Mandy was hinting at problems with Selena and Gracie.

“W--, Mandy. If you’re having issues with them, you shouldn’t post this on social media,” one person wrote in the comments section.

Mandy wasted no time clearing up the misunderstanding.

“Girl. It’s [a typical] mom's not cool joke,” she wrote. “Calm down. Lol.”

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Mandy Shared Family Photos and Funny Memes

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image of Selena Gomez allegedly asked her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle instead of her mother.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez allegedly asked her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle instead of her mother.

Along with photos of Selena and Gracie, Mandy included several humorous memes in her post.

One featured a disheveled Barbie doll climbing out of a garbage can with text that read, “Me when I have to run the business I manifested.”

Another showed a blue sky with the words, “Just to be clear, I’m that loyal friend that would take a bullet for you. But I’m also probably the reason we’re getting shot at. Balance matters.”

Mandy shares Selena with her ex-husband, Rick Gomez, and welcomed Gracie with her husband, Brian Teefey, in June 2013.

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Wedding Reports Sparked Family Buzz

image of Mandy Teefey later celebrated Selena Gomez's wedding publicly.
Source: MEGA

Mandy Teefey later celebrated Selena Gomez's wedding publicly.

As OK! previously reported, Selena reportedly chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle when she married Benny Blanco in September 2025, a decision that reportedly "shattered" her mother and stepfather.

“In a shock move, she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny," an insider spilled.

Despite the reported disappointment, Selena's grandfather was thrilled by the honor.

“David and his wife, Debbie, broke down in tears of joy when she asked him,” the source added. “Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”

Mandy Celebrated Selena's Big Day

image of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025.
Source: @itsbennyblanco/Instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married on September 27, 2025.

Despite the earlier reports, Mandy still played a meaningful role in her daughter's wedding.

A source dished that Mandy delivered an emotional speech during the celebration.

She also shared her excitement in an Instagram post following the wedding.

“What a perfect celebration for the most kickass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless,” she wrote in a post shared at the time. “All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!!”

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