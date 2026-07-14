'Calm Down': Selena Gomez's Mom Fires Back After She Posts Cryptic Message About Having 'Issues' With Her Daughters
July 14 2026, Published 8:45 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez's mom, Mandy Teefey, is setting the record straight after a social media post sparked unnecessary concern among fans.
On Sunday, July 12, Teefey, 50, shared a collection of photos featuring Gomez, 33, and her youngest daughter, Gracie Elliot Teefey, along with a playful caption reflecting on motherhood.
“My greatest accomplishments, love me or not,” Mandy captioned the post. “They are the coolest. I [hope] one day they will see what a b----- I am and love me back as much as I love them. I’m just mom. Who never gives up when they throw me in the trash.”
She wrapped up the message with a lighthearted note, adding, “I tell ya mom you’re doing it wrong, maybe so, we will see. But no matter what I got your back.”
One Comment Prompted a Quick Response
Although many followers understood the joke, one fan mistakenly assumed Mandy was hinting at problems with Selena and Gracie.
“W--, Mandy. If you’re having issues with them, you shouldn’t post this on social media,” one person wrote in the comments section.
Mandy wasted no time clearing up the misunderstanding.
“Girl. It’s [a typical] mom's not cool joke,” she wrote. “Calm down. Lol.”
Mandy Shared Family Photos and Funny Memes
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Along with photos of Selena and Gracie, Mandy included several humorous memes in her post.
One featured a disheveled Barbie doll climbing out of a garbage can with text that read, “Me when I have to run the business I manifested.”
Another showed a blue sky with the words, “Just to be clear, I’m that loyal friend that would take a bullet for you. But I’m also probably the reason we’re getting shot at. Balance matters.”
Mandy shares Selena with her ex-husband, Rick Gomez, and welcomed Gracie with her husband, Brian Teefey, in June 2013.
Wedding Reports Sparked Family Buzz
As OK! previously reported, Selena reportedly chose her grandfather, David Cornett, to walk her down the aisle when she married Benny Blanco in September 2025, a decision that reportedly "shattered" her mother and stepfather.
“In a shock move, she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny," an insider spilled.
Despite the reported disappointment, Selena's grandfather was thrilled by the honor.
“David and his wife, Debbie, broke down in tears of joy when she asked him,” the source added. “Selena made the decision as soon as they started planning the wedding.”
Mandy Celebrated Selena's Big Day
Despite the earlier reports, Mandy still played a meaningful role in her daughter's wedding.
A source dished that Mandy delivered an emotional speech during the celebration.
She also shared her excitement in an Instagram post following the wedding.
“What a perfect celebration for the most kickass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless,” she wrote in a post shared at the time. “All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son-in-law @itsbennyblanco!!!”