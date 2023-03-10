Selena Gomez & 9-Year-Old Sister Gracie Are Attached At The Hip: See Photos From Their Fishing Trip, Red Carpets & More!

Selena Gomez has cemented her place in music, acting and even the beauty business, but the star's favorite role to date is that of big sister to 9-year-old Gracie Teefey!

Though the pair are technically half-sisters — they share mom Mandy Teefey — their bond is as strong as they come.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing like a sisters love," the multifaceted star gushed in a February Instagram post. "Until they steal your clothes, make up and skin products but whatever she cute 🥰."

