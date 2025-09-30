Inside Selena Gomez and Mom Mandy Teefey's Relationship: What Happened Before the Wedding Snub Claims
Sept. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez Blamed Mandy Teefey 'a Lot' for Her Parents' Divorce
Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, have experienced ups and downs that have affected their mother-daughter relationship.
In a June 2011 appearance on an E! Entertainment special, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer opened up about her parents' divorce. Mandy and Ricardo Gomez separated five years after they welcomed Selena on July 22, 1992.
"I blamed my mom a lot [for the divorce] because I wanted a family so bad," Selena admitted. "I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that."
Mandy, who became pregnant at 16, added, "[Selena] would vent and yell at me and all I could do is just say, 'I'm sorry — but you'll understand someday.'"
According to Selena, she deeply regretted holding Mandy accountable for what happened.
"Having me at sixteen had to have been a big responsibility," she noted. "My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me."
Mandy Teefey Used to Manage Selena Gomez
Mandy and her husband, Brian Teefey, managed Selena's career for eight years until 2014.
After the matriarch told TMZ she respected her daughter's decision, a source claimed the separation was not surprising.
"This has been going on for a while. This didn't just happen yesterday," the insider told E! News. "Everything is fine now. They're all good."
The source continued, "Listen, it makes sense because someone doesn't want their parents managing them for their whole career. It wasn't about her parents doing something wrong or bad feelings, it was more about Selena getting older and being more independent."
In 2015, the Barney & Friends alum said she decided to secure a deal with Interscope because she wanted to be "a little uncomfortable."
"That's why I made all of these decisions within a year. I wanted to be my own person. I wanted to test myself. I wanted to see if I could really do it," Selena added.
Mandy Teefey Was Not a Fan of Selena Gomez's Relationship With Justin Bieber
Amid Selena's romance with Justin Bieber, a Us Weekly source claimed Mandy had lingering "trust issues" with the relationship.
In January 2018, she confessed she was not happy when Selena rekindled her romance with the "Daisies" hitmaker but noted her daughter was old enough "to make her own choices."
"Selena can live her life however she wants as long as she is happy, safe and healthy," said Mandy. "She is 25-years old and knows what is at stake with her health."
Selena and Justin called it quits for good in March 2018, just months before the "Baby" hitmaker married his now-wife, Hailey Bieber.
Selena Gomez Clashed With Mandy Teefey and Her Stepfather Amid Mental Health Challenges
The "Hands to Myself" singer made headlines when she checked into a mental health treatment facility for depression and anxiety in 2018.
In her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena revealed she lashed out at Mandy and her stepfather when they tried to help her.
"I shouldn't have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn't have treated them the way that I did, sometimes," she said. "Then they know it wasn't me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they're like, 'Look, we know that that's not you talking and we're really concerned and just know that we love you, we don't see anything different from what was last night to now.'"
She added, "I just say I'm so sorry because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I'm sorry."
Mandy, who appeared in the same documentary, shared Selena "did not want anything to do with [her]" when the hospital called and informed her of the situation.
"I was scared she was going to die," she confessed. "You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that's the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day."
Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez Have Continued to Collaborate in Recent Years
Although Mandy stopped serving as Selena's manager, they have continued working together in other endeavors.
In March 2017, they co-produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Then, in 2021, the mother-daughter tandem co-founded the mental health organization, Wondermind.
Per Mandy, she wanted the mental fitness ecosystem to "bring families together" and understand one another after mental health previously put "tension" on her relationship with Selena.
Mandy Teefey Addressed the Alleged Wedding Snub
On September 27, Selena and her now-husband, Benny Blanco, exchanged vows in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Instead of Mandy and Brian, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum's grandfather, David Cornett, walked her down the aisle.
"What a perfect celebration for the most kick a-- couple I know! The evening couldn't have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO," Mandy wrote on Instagram.
After the ceremony, a report claimed Mandy and Brian "were shattered" because Selena "did not choose her mother to walk her down the aisle."
"In a shock move she chose her grandfather David to give her away to Benny," said the insider.
After seeing a related post, Mandy dismissed the "ludacris" claims and insisted it was "heartwarming" to watch [Mandy's father] "walk her down the aisle!"