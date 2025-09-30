Inside Selena Gomez and Mom Mandy Teefey's Relationship: What Happened Before the Wedding Snub Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Selena Gomez Blamed Mandy Teefey 'a Lot' for Her Parents' Divorce

Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram Mandy Teefey and her ex-husband, Ricardo Gomez, welcomed Selena Gomez in 1992.

Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, have experienced ups and downs that have affected their mother-daughter relationship. In a June 2011 appearance on an E! Entertainment special, the "Lose You to Love Me" singer opened up about her parents' divorce. Mandy and Ricardo Gomez separated five years after they welcomed Selena on July 22, 1992. "I blamed my mom a lot [for the divorce] because I wanted a family so bad," Selena admitted. "I wanted to have my mom and dad together. I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that." Mandy, who became pregnant at 16, added, "[Selena] would vent and yell at me and all I could do is just say, 'I'm sorry — but you'll understand someday.'" According to Selena, she deeply regretted holding Mandy accountable for what happened. "Having me at sixteen had to have been a big responsibility," she noted. "My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs. She supported me, sacrificed her life for me."

Mandy Teefey Used to Manage Selena Gomez

Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Gomez separated when Selena Gomez was 5 years old.

Mandy and her husband, Brian Teefey, managed Selena's career for eight years until 2014. After the matriarch told TMZ she respected her daughter's decision, a source claimed the separation was not surprising. "This has been going on for a while. This didn't just happen yesterday," the insider told E! News. "Everything is fine now. They're all good." The source continued, "Listen, it makes sense because someone doesn't want their parents managing them for their whole career. It wasn't about her parents doing something wrong or bad feelings, it was more about Selena getting older and being more independent." In 2015, the Barney & Friends alum said she decided to secure a deal with Interscope because she wanted to be "a little uncomfortable." "That's why I made all of these decisions within a year. I wanted to be my own person. I wanted to test myself. I wanted to see if I could really do it," Selena added.

Mandy Teefey Was Not a Fan of Selena Gomez's Relationship With Justin Bieber

Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram Selena Gomez had an on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018.

Selena Gomez Clashed With Mandy Teefey and Her Stepfather Amid Mental Health Challenges

Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram Selena Gomez has been open about her struggles with mental health issues, including depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The "Hands to Myself" singer made headlines when she checked into a mental health treatment facility for depression and anxiety in 2018. In her My Mind & Me documentary, Selena revealed she lashed out at Mandy and her stepfather when they tried to help her. "I shouldn't have spoken to them the way that I did, and I shouldn't have treated them the way that I did, sometimes," she said. "Then they know it wasn't me so then when I wake up the next day they tell me what happened but they explain to me, they're like, 'Look, we know that that's not you talking and we're really concerned and just know that we love you, we don't see anything different from what was last night to now.'" She added, "I just say I'm so sorry because I remember certain things that I did and I was so mean. Even to this day, I keep saying thank you and I'm sorry." Mandy, who appeared in the same documentary, shared Selena "did not want anything to do with [her]" when the hospital called and informed her of the situation. "I was scared she was going to die," she confessed. "You hang on as tight as you can and try to help them with their treatment and that's the hardest thing to do — to then go to bed and hope that they wake up the next day."

Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez Have Continued to Collaborate in Recent Years

Source: MEGA; @mandyteefey/Instagram Selena Gomez's younger sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, was born in 2013.

Although Mandy stopped serving as Selena's manager, they have continued working together in other endeavors. In March 2017, they co-produced the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why. Then, in 2021, the mother-daughter tandem co-founded the mental health organization, Wondermind. Per Mandy, she wanted the mental fitness ecosystem to "bring families together" and understand one another after mental health previously put "tension" on her relationship with Selena.

