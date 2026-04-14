'Avoidant' Selena Gomez 'Not Resurrecting' Her 'Friendship' With Demi Lovato Despite Recent Concert Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are far from being close friends, per a body language expert.

Gomez posted an Instagram Story hugging Lovato from backstage. “In their joint photo, Demi Lovato is much much happier than Selena Gomez,” Honigman noted while speaking via Casino.org US. “Demi is seen leaning towards Selena, this lean is showing that at that moment, she feels supported by her presence. Demi's hand is cradling Selena's arm, in a warm and grateful gesture, welcoming her and thanking her. Demi's smile is wide, sunny and genuine, with her cheeks rounded, which shows that she's truly thrilled. Her chin is lowered in a submissive pose, she feels like Selena has done her a lovely favor by coming to support. Demi is happy and thankful.”

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View this post on Instagram Source: @gomezupdatesmarie2/@selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez danced in the audience at Demi Lovato's concert.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez gushed over Demi Lovato's vocals.

By contrast, the body language expert found that Gomez was less warm toward Lovato. “Selena is standing solid on her feet, and her hip and shoulder are turned slightly away from Demi. She's not completely in the moment, and wants to have this over quickly,” Honigman claimed. “Selena is not melting into the hug like Demi is. Her hand is curled into a little fist, so that the tips of her fingers aren't even touching her old friend. Selena's hug is more avoidant than warm and loving. She's not feeling it. Her smile is perfect and even, but it is much more muted than Demi's. Selena is doing Demi a favor to come and support her, but they're not resurrecting their friendship.”

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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Looked Like 'Cousins' Rather Than Friends

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Selena Gomez said she was 'in tears' at Demi Lovato's concert.

Honigman went as far as to claim the celebs look like “cousins who barely know each other, posing for a nice pic for granny,” rather than former besties and original Disney Channel stars. “They do not come across as good friends catching up after a long absence,” the expert said. “The fact that both of them are looking straight down the barrel of the camera, sends the message that they are less interested in one another, and more interested in getting a good pic."

Selena Gomez 'Appears Bored' at Demi Lovato's Concert

Source: @ddlovato/Instagram Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met during their Disney Channel days.