'Avoidant' Selena Gomez 'Not Resurrecting' Her 'Friendship' With Demi Lovato Despite Recent Concert Reunion, Body Language Expert Claims
April 14 2026, Published 12:21 p.m. ET
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are far from becoming close friends again.
The Disney alums recently reunited as Gomez cheered on Lovato from the crowd at her It’s Not That Deep Tour.
According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum seemed to be less enthusiastic than her colleague to be back together.
Gomez posted an Instagram Story hugging Lovato from backstage.
“In their joint photo, Demi Lovato is much much happier than Selena Gomez,” Honigman noted while speaking via Casino.org US. “Demi is seen leaning towards Selena, this lean is showing that at that moment, she feels supported by her presence. Demi's hand is cradling Selena's arm, in a warm and grateful gesture, welcoming her and thanking her. Demi's smile is wide, sunny and genuine, with her cheeks rounded, which shows that she's truly thrilled. Her chin is lowered in a submissive pose, she feels like Selena has done her a lovely favor by coming to support. Demi is happy and thankful.”
By contrast, the body language expert found that Gomez was less warm toward Lovato.
“Selena is standing solid on her feet, and her hip and shoulder are turned slightly away from Demi. She's not completely in the moment, and wants to have this over quickly,” Honigman claimed. “Selena is not melting into the hug like Demi is. Her hand is curled into a little fist, so that the tips of her fingers aren't even touching her old friend. Selena's hug is more avoidant than warm and loving. She's not feeling it. Her smile is perfect and even, but it is much more muted than Demi's. Selena is doing Demi a favor to come and support her, but they're not resurrecting their friendship.”
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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Looked Like 'Cousins' Rather Than Friends
Honigman went as far as to claim the celebs look like “cousins who barely know each other, posing for a nice pic for granny,” rather than former besties and original Disney Channel stars.
“They do not come across as good friends catching up after a long absence,” the expert said. “The fact that both of them are looking straight down the barrel of the camera, sends the message that they are less interested in one another, and more interested in getting a good pic."
Selena Gomez 'Appears Bored' at Demi Lovato's Concert
In a different Instagram Story, Gomez was donned in a hoodie from Lovato’s tour merch collection that read “It’s Not That Deep” in bold, capital pink letters. She raised an arm in the air as she bopped along to the “Confident” singer’s music from a box seat.
“Her dancing is enthusiastic, but her facial expression is not. Selena cheers, with her chin raised, striking a defiant, determined pose, as if getting into the vibe of the tune, but her eyes are searching, glancing towards the camera, checking if she's still being filmed,” Honigman said. “When she sees that the camera has wandered away from her, Selena's entire expression drops into a perfectly neutral face. The act is over. She was rocking out for the camera when she knows that there are eyes on her, but when the posing is over, she appears bored. Lowered eyes, lips unsmiling, this isn't really fun for her."
Despite Gomez’s seemingly “bored” demeanor, she gushed over Lovato’s concert on her Instagram Story, writing, “I am in tears. @ddlovato - this was hands down one of the best shows. Oh and the VOCALS? Psh *blown away.”