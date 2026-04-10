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Demi Lovato Exposes Her Butt in Cheeky Thong as She Hypes Up Fans for Her Tour: Photo

Photo of Demi Lovato
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato exposed her butt in a cheeky thong as she prepares for her upcoming It’s Not That Deep Tour.

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April 10 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET

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Demi Lovato is headed into her upcoming It’s Not That Deep Tour in sultry fashion.

The “Heart Attack” singer, 33, bared her butt in a tiny black thong and low-rise jeans on Friday, April 10.

She paired her cheeky attire with a pink satin crop top as she turned around and flashed a mirror selfie.

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Image of Demi Lovato exposed her butt in a thong.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato exposed her butt in a thong.

Elsewhere in her photo dump, Lovato straddled a trunk backstage of her tour. She stayed cozy in a matching black Alo hoodie and sweatpants, complemented by matching sunglasses and sneakers.

The star later snapped a mirror selfie wearing merch from her concert: a green sweatshirt with bold pink letters that read “It’s Not That Deep.”

The Instagram carousel also included a sneak peek at what was displayed by Lovato’s vanity mirror: a list of wardrobe changes, a Polaroid with her pals and a printout of a wedding photo with her husband, Jutes.

“Okay rehearsals have been fun but i’m ready to see you guys now!!!” Lovato captioned her post.

Jutes commented, “Got da--- 🥵.”

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Demi Lovato Goes Behind the Scenes of Her Tour

Image of Demi Lovato is headed on her It’s Not That Deep Tour.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato is headed on her It’s Not That Deep Tour.

In a behind-the-scenes video from rehearsals, shared to her Instagram on April 9, Lovato danced full-out and belted some of her hits alongside a group of backup dancers. Several of the musician’s chart-topping tunes from the past decade will be featured in the show, including “Confident,” “Sorry Not Sorry” and “Really Don’t Care.”

“We're vlogging!!! so excited to take y’all on tour with me 🤍,” Lovato captioned her Instagram Reel.

Jutes once again supported his woman from the comments section, writing, “I’m obsessed w u.”

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Demi Lovato Canceled Some Tour Stops

Image of Demi Lovato canceled some tour cities to protect her mental health.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato canceled some tour cities to protect her mental health.

On February 10, Lovato shockingly revealed she was canceling some tour dates to preserve her mental health.

"While starting to prepare for the tour, I realized that I have overextended what may be possible," she wrote. "To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse and ultimately adjust to a schedule with some more time off that will allow me to handle the entire run of the tour."

Image of Demi Lovato admitted she initially 'overextended' herself with her tour schedule.
Source: @ddlovato/Instagram

Demi Lovato admitted she initially 'overextended' herself with her tour schedule.

The award-winning artist canceled performances in Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Denver and Los Vegas.

"I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there," she expressed.

Lovato’s tour begins on April 13 at the Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

"I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me! Thank you for your support always. I love you and I cannot wait to see you soon,” she gushed on her Instagram Story at the time.

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