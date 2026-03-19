Demi Lovato Cancels 5 Tour Dates to 'Protect' Her Health: 'I Am So Sad'

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Demi Lovato announced the cancelation of five tour stops on her upcoming It’s Not That Deep tour, a decision that underscores her commitment to mental and physical health. On February 10, Lovato shared the news via her Instagram Stories, emphasizing the importance of setting boundaries in her career.

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Source: MEGA Demi Lovato canceled five dates on her upcoming tour.

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In her message to fans, Lovato expressed excitement about returning to the stage. “My Lovatics – I am so excited to get back on stage this year and visit you in as many cities as I can," she stated. However, she acknowledged that she had realized she had "overextended what may be possible." This candid admission reflects Lovato's growth as an artist who prioritizes her well-being.

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Source: MEGA The singer said the decision was made to protect her health.

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Lovato provided clarity on her reasoning for the cancelations, stating, “To protect my health, and ensure I can give you my all at each show, I need to build in more time to rest and rehearse.” This proactive approach to her health signals a significant shift from her earlier career days.

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Source: MEGA Demi Lovato shared the news with fans on Instagram.

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The cities affected by the cancelation include Charlotte, Nashville, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Denver. Lovato expressed her sadness regarding these changes, stating, “I am so sad to say that I will no longer be able to see you on this tour, and I am so sorry to those who planned to be there.” Originally scheduled dates included performances in Charlotte on April 8, Atlanta on April 12, Nashville on April 14, Denver on May 5, and Las Vegas on May 8. The tour will now officially begin in Orlando on April 13, moving the launch date forward.

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Regarding refunds, Lovato addressed ticket holders directly. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or AXS will receive automatic refunds, while those who bought tickets through third-party platforms like StubHub or SeatGeek will need to contact those services directly for their refunds.

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Source: MEGA The tour will still begin in Orlando in April.

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Despite these cancelations, the It’s Not That Deep tour is set to continue from April 13 to May 25. Scheduled stops include major cities such as Los Angeles, New York City, Boston, and Seattle, along with an international performance in Toronto, Ontario. The tour will conclude with a final show in Houston, Texas. Opening for Lovato will be the emerging artist Adéla, providing fans with an opportunity to discover new music. Lovato's message concluded with enthusiasm as she expressed her excitement for the tour: “I am so excited for this tour and am looking forward to seeing so many of your faces singing with me!”

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Source: MEGA In recent interviews, the singer has been candid about the demanding nature of touring.