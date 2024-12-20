Smitten Selena Gomez Shares Dazzling Photos of Diamond Ring After Benny Blanco Engagement: 'I've Dreamed of This Moment My Whole Life'

The Disney alum uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story, where she held her phone in her left hand with the jewelry front and center. Gomez had a nude manicure and wore a maroon jacket and black turtleneck for the photo.

Additionally, the Emilia Pérez actress posted a video wearing the massive rock as it glistened in the sunlight. Gomez can be heard excitedly squealing "eeee" in the stunning clip.