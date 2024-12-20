Smitten Selena Gomez Shares Dazzling Photos of Diamond Ring After Benny Blanco Engagement: 'I've Dreamed of This Moment My Whole Life'
Selena Gomez couldn’t be happier to be a fiancée!
On Thursday, December 19, the Only Murder in the Building star, 32, gushed over her engagement to Benny Blanco while showing off her gorgeous marquise-shaped diamond ring.
The Disney alum uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story, where she held her phone in her left hand with the jewelry front and center. Gomez had a nude manicure and wore a maroon jacket and black turtleneck for the photo.
Additionally, the Emilia Pérez actress posted a video wearing the massive rock as it glistened in the sunlight. Gomez can be heard excitedly squealing "eeee" in the stunning clip.
"Sorry, last post... I've just dreamed of this moment my whole life," she penned alongside the footage.
As OK! previously reported, the Emmy-nominated star’s gleeful uploads came after she announced her engagement to Blanco, 36, on December 11.
"Forever begins now…" Gomez wrote alongside an image of the ring, Blanco’s proposal set up and the two lovebirds together.
The music producer lovingly commented, "Hey, wait… that’s my wife."
Additionally, famous friends reacted to the news, including pop sensation Taylor Swift, who joked, "Yes, I will be the flower girl."
Alleged enemy Hailey Bieber even gave the post a "like,” despite Gomez and the mom-of-one’s supposed feud.
The speculation the two women were not fans of each other came after Justin Bieber tied the knot with Hailey in 2018, shortly after he and Selena called their on-again, off-again romance quits.
Issues began to escalate in 2023, when fans claimed “mean girls” Hailey and pal Kylie Jenner allegedly made fun of Selena's eyebrows, prompting the brunette beauty’s fans to send the model hate online.
It began to get so heated, the makeup mogul begged her supporters to leave Hailey alone.
"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for," Selena said. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."
The Rhode skincare founder also released a statement regarding the drama, assuring she never had any bad blood with Selena.
"I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women," she explained. "It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."