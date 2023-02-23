Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence On Rumors She & Hailey Bieber Dissed Selena Gomez's Brows: 'This Is Reaching'
Nothing to see here folks! Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight after she and Hailey Bieber seemingly mocked Selena Gomez over her eyebrows.
The reality star called the rumors "silly" in a TikTok comment on Wednesday, February 22, insisting: "this is reaching."
"no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrows post!" Jenner wrote, referring to the Disney alum's Tuesday, February 21, video showing off her diligently brushed brows and a full face of makeup that mimicked Bella Hadid's signature look. "u guys are making something out of nothing."
Gomez, 30, "agreed" with The Kardashians star, 25, adding that all this drama is "unnecessary" and that she's a "fan" of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, per Instagram account Comments By Celebs.
Meanwhile, Bieber, 26, has yet to address the speculation surrounding the three stars — though she was the one who got tongues wagging on Tuesday when she posted a screenshot from a FaceTime call with the besties zooming in on their perfectly styled brows.
The upload came mere hours after Gomez took to TikTok to show off her makeup look, commenting that she "laminated her brows too much."
"I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid," the Only Murders in the Building actress candidly said.
Online users accused Bieber and Jenner of making fun of Gomez over her confession about the supermodel, with one writing: "Kylie and Hailey are giving high school vibes," while another social media user called them "mean girls."
This wasn't the first time rumors of a feud between Bieber and Gomez have come up — all stemming from speculation that there was an overlap between Justin Bieber's romances with the actress and the model.
Back in September 2022, the wife of the "Ghost" singer debunked speculation that the two had beef, insisting during her "Call Her Daddy" podcast appearance that they have only"respect" and "love" for each other. The following month, Bieber and Gomez posed together for a now-viral snap of them at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala.
While fans had a field day with the celebs appearing to be buddy-buddy in the photo, Gomez downplayed the interaction with her ex's wife, telling a news outlet later that month that their feud isn't “even a thing" and the picture was not a "big deal."