NEWS Hailey Bieber Reacts to Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's Engagement After Past Rumored Feud Source: mega;@selenagomez/instagram Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez follow each other on Instagram.

No drama here! Despite Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's past rumored feud, the model gave a "like" to the singer's Thursday, December 12, Instagram post that acted as her and Benny Blanco's engagement announcement.

Source: @selenagomez/instagram Hailey Bieber 'liked' Selena Gomez's engagement announcement on Instagram.

The mom-of-one's social media move came as a surprise to some given the women were part of a love triangle with Justin Bieber, who Hailey wound up marrying in 2018. Things escalated in 2023 when fans accused Hailey, 28, and pal Kylie Jenner of making fun of Selena's eyebrows, prompting the Disney Channel alum's admirers to spew hatred at Hailey.

Source: mega The women were rumored to have feuded over Justin Bieber, the model's now-husband and Selena's ex.

Things got so heated that the Rare Beauty founder, 32, herself begged fans to stop with the vitriolic. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for," Selena insisted. "No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this to all stop."

Shortly after, the Rhode skincare founder discussed the drama on a podcast appearance and noted she's never hated her husband's ex. "I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women," she spilled. "It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."

Source: mega The Golden Globe nominee previously asked fans to stop sending Hailey hateful messages.

"I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused," Hailey continued. "I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I’m just not about that."

Source: @haileybieber/instagram Justin Bieber dated both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber on and off over the years.

The model admitted she's "hated" the feud rumors "since the beginning," especially since it was "because of a guy." "I think that kind of goes back to a little bit of just being misunderstood, when it’s like time and time again I don’t know why I keep having to say, and we keep having to say, that there is no issue and there is no problem," Hailey declared. "It’s so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It’s the world we live in unfortunately."