Selena Gomez Recalls Being Called 'Fat' While Planning Benny Blanco Wedding: 'I'm Very Sensitive to It'

Photo of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Source: MEGA

Singer Selena Gomez got candid about the comments she's received over her weight and how she combats the hate as she plans her wedding to Benny Blanco.

Sept. 9 2025, Published 4:17 p.m. ET

Selena Gomez got candid about the “hurtful” comments she’s received over the years regarding her weight and how she’s managed to combat the hate as she plans her wedding to Benny Blanco.

The Disney alum, 33, explained she used dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) as a method to tend to her own mental health, calling comments about her body “especially triggering.” The treatment is “a type of talk therapy for people who experience emotions very intensely,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Selena Gomez Reacts to Comments She Was 'Fat'

Photo of Selena Gomez reacted to comments that she was 'fat' in a new interview.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez reacted to comments that she was 'fat.'

“I got stung by a person saying I was fat. Why is that [emotion] coming up?” Gomez said in the interview published on Tuesday, September 9, as she demonstrated the type of things she would ask herself.

The singer-actress compared the therapy to “peeling away layers,” adding, “I've dealt with a lot of weight issues in my life, and that's something I'm very sensitive to.”

Selena Gomez Praised Her Fiancé

Photo of Selena Gomez praised her fiancé, Benny Blanco, for being her support system.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez praised her fiancé, Benny Blanco, for being her support system.

She praised the therapy for giving her the tools to unpack her emotions, adding, “Now I understand, that’s stemming from that one time when I was going through some medical stuff and I had gained weight.”

In the same interview, Gomez praised her fiancé, Blanco, 37, for being her support system. “I appreciate his heart, his kindness, his quirks…” she told the outlet. “He's one of the most grounding people in my life, and he makes me feel very normal.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Started Dating in 2023

Photo of Selena Gomez has known Benny Blanco since she was 16 years old.
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez has known Benny Blanco since she was 16 years old.

Gomez first crossed paths with Blanco when she was 16 years old and navigating her first record deal. However, their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2023. Gomez admitted she was happy their romance only started recently, joking, “I don’t think I would have been remotely mature enough.”

“It's weird to think that only five years ago I wouldn't have been in the right place, but I’ve learned so many lessons [since then] that led me to being the best partner I could be for Benny. And I believe the same with him,” she explained. “He'll say, ‘Gosh, why did we waste so much time?’ And I always say, ‘You wouldn't have liked me back then.’ I was all over the place.”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Got Engaged in 2024

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez haven't revealed their wedding date.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez haven't revealed their wedding date.

Gomez and Blanco got engaged in December 2024 after dating for over a year.

Although their wedding date isn't known, the pair recently celebrated their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties last month. The Rare Beauty founder jetted off to Cabo San Lucas with her girl gang, while the music producer had an iconic bash in Las Vegas.

