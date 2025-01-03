Selena Gomez, 32, Reveals Her First Kiss Was With Dylan Sprouse on the Set of 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody'

“My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young,” the brunette beauty recalled.

“We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared. My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14,” the Disney alum added.