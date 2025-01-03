Selena Gomez, 32, Reveals Her First Kiss Was With Dylan Sprouse on the Set of 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
Selena Gomez’s first kiss was staged!
In an interview published on Friday, January 3, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum revealed Dylan Sprouse was the first person to give her a smooch.
“My first kiss was on TV. I was 11 or 12 years old, and I guest-starred on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, which starred Dylan and Cole Sprouse. It was with Dylan, and it was really funny because both of us were so young,” the brunette beauty recalled.
“We were figuring out how to kiss. I had never done it, and I was so scared. My real-life one would probably be with a boy named Juan, and I was 14,” the Disney alum added.
The stars never appeared to date in real life, with Dylan going on to marry model Barbara Palvin in 2023 and Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco announcing their engagement in December 2024.
Elsewhere in the interview, the Emilia Peréz actress discussed who her celebrity crushes were back in the day.
“When I was younger, I probably had too many crushes. Jesse McCartney — when 'Beautiful Soul' came out — that was just life-changing for me. I loved Chad Michael Murray from One Tree Hill. I also just had crushes more in real life than on actors or musicians,” she explained.
The star also discussed how she was interested in taking the stage from a very young age.
“I've always been a tad dramatic and appreciated the grandness of theater because my mom was a theater actress. When I was 5, I'd watch rehearsals and I'd never be bored. I got the bug and asked if I could do it. My mom was very scared, but she was super supportive. I was 7 when I got my first job. I've just never looked back,” Gomez shared.
The Emmy-nominated star’s reflection on her childhood came after she’s been gushing about her recent engagement on social media.
On December 19, 2024, Gomez shared an image and video showing off her stunning marquise-shaped diamond ring.
In the photo uploaded to her Instagram Story, the celeb posed in the mirror with her hand front and center to display the piece of jewelry. Additionally, Gomez gave a close-up of the sparkling rock shining in the sunlight as she squealed "eeee" in excitement.
"Sorry, last post... I've just dreamed of this moment my whole life," she raved.
W Magazine interviewed Gomez.