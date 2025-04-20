Meryl Streep and Martin Short's Rumored Relationship Is 'Special': 'It Works for Them'
As she celebrates 75 years of life, Meryl Streep is embracing a vibrant new chapter filled with unexpected romance and delightfully comedic roles.
In a heartfelt revelation, comedy queen Amy Poehler reflected on her experience sharing a dressing room with the iconic three-time Oscar-winner during Saturday Night Live’s star-studded 50th Anniversary show.
“She was getting ready for her sketch and really rehearsing it. I remember thinking, ‘I have never rehearsed as hard as Meryl Streep is in this one moment,'" Poehler shared.
Despite her legendary reputation, Streep never took on the SNL stage before, making her hilarious skit with Kate McKinnon about alien abductions a moment to remember.
Critics are now clamoring for a buddy comedy featuring the dynamic duo, with one quipping, “Meryl Streep and Kate McKinnon need to make a buddy comedy together.”
After years of mastering heavy dramatic roles, Streep now embraces the lighter side of her craft. Just last year, the celebrated actress reached out to Steve Martin, eager to take on a role in his hit show, Only Murders in the Building. “I was a huge fan of the show,” the actress disclosed at a Paramount event. “I also just wanted to have some fun because the world is pretty [lousy] right now.”
Streep's character, aspiring actress Loretta, became a staple, transitioning into the show’s anticipated fourth and fifth seasons. Rumored beau Martin Short, who plays her love interest, expressed his excitement: "The first day of shooting, which was rare because I’m not brand new, I was driving to work and I thought, 'I’m nervous today, I’m working with Meryl Streep.'"
Streep's decades-long friendship with Short has blossomed into a romance that’s effortlessly charming. The timing couldn’t be better — Streep separated from her husband of nearly 40 years since 2017, while Short lost his his wife, Nancy, to cancer in 2010.
"Meryl and Martin have known each other about a decade but they became very close when they started filming the show together," an insider revealed.
"It slowly built into more than a friendship about a year ago," the insider added.
And while the pair enjoy each other’s company, they’re not one for labels.
"She thinks it’s silly to call Martin her boyfriend, and besides, she doesn’t think it’s anyone’s business," added the source. "What they have is special. It works for them."
Streep, who now shuttles between coasts, enjoys her time in Pasadena — a stone’s throw from Short’s Pacific Palisades estate. "I specialize in unsolicited advice," she quipped about the joys of being a proud grandma to five grandkids.
"She’s a great grandmother. Complete with funny voices!" the insider joked.
Though raising a family is a priority, Streep is still an industry force. She candidly admitted that despite her accolades, she never expected her career to remain so dynamic:
"I remember as I was hovering around 40, I thought each movie would be my last, really." In her recent roles, including as President Orlean in Don’t Look Up, she thrives in character-driven parts, melding humor with insight.
"She loves working on TV because it’s less of a grind than long film shoots on faraway locations,” a friend noted. But that doesn’t mean she’s stopped dreaming of another Oscar — if the right project comes along, she's all in.
"I know life is short and I’m a lucky woman,” she reflected. “In the end, it’s what feels right to you."