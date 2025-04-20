Meryl Streep and Martin Short's Rumored Relationship Is 'Special': 'It Works for Them'

As she celebrates 75 years of life, Meryl Streep is embracing a vibrant new chapter filled with unexpected romance and delightfully comedic roles.

In a heartfelt revelation, comedy queen Amy Poehler reflected on her experience sharing a dressing room with the iconic three-time Oscar-winner during Saturday Night Live’s star-studded 50th Anniversary show.

“She was getting ready for her sketch and really rehearsing it. I remember thinking, ‘I have never rehearsed as hard as Meryl Streep is in this one moment,'" Poehler shared.