Meryl Streep and Martin Short Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors as They're Spotted at 'SNL' in NYC
Meryl Streep and Martin Short still seem to be enjoying each other's company!
The Only Murders in the Building costars, who first sparked dating rumors in 2024 but later denied it, were spotted together yet again — this time at Saturday Night Live.
Just weeks after sitting side by side at the star-studded SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, the pair arrived in New York City together for the NBC comedy show.
According to reports, Short, 74, got out of the car first and greeted a security guard just 10 minutes before showtime. Meanwhile, Streep, 75, lingered outside for a bit to say hello to fans.
Earlier that night, the two also attended the Broadway play Oh, Mary!. The show’s official Instagram account even shared a backstage snap of Streep and Short posing with Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
As OK! previously reported, speculation about the Hollywood icons heated up after news broke in October 2023 that Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, were no longer together.
“Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a confidante revealed at the time.
Turning up the heat even more, The Devil Wears Prada star and Short were caught getting cozy both on and off the red carpet at the Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premiere in August 2024. The duo walked hand-in-hand, with their costar Steve Martin trailing behind. Given that Streep and Short play love interests on the hit Hulu series, fans couldn’t help but speculate whether their on-screen romance carried over into real life.
Despite all the buzz, Short has repeatedly denied the romance, insisting on the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast that he and Streep are “just very close friends.” He doubled down while talking to The Hollywood Reporter, once again emphasizing that they are only “friends.”
But their actions seem to tell a different story.
“Their romance was the worst-kept secret on set,” one insider said of the pair in December 2024. “The timing is just not right for them to shout their love from the rooftops.”
“They’re like a couple of teenagers,” the insider added, revealing that the pair even planned to spend the holidays together at the time.
Things have reportedly gotten serious enough that Streep and Short have introduced their kids to each other.
“They’re thrilled to see Meryl and Martin so happy,” the confidante added.