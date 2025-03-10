Meryl Streep and Martin Short Continue to Fuel Romance Rumors as They're Spotted at 'SNL' in NYC

Meryl Streep and Martin Short still seem to be enjoying each other's company!

The Only Murders in the Building costars, who first sparked dating rumors in 2024 but later denied it, were spotted together yet again — this time at Saturday Night Live.

Just weeks after sitting side by side at the star-studded SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, the pair arrived in New York City together for the NBC comedy show.