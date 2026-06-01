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Selena Gomez Shows Off Detailed Thigh Tattoo in Cheeky New Photo

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Source: MEGA/@selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez got a detailed new tattoo on her upper thigh while in NYC.

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June 1 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

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Selena Gomez just added to her extensive roster of tattoos.

The singer, 33, took to Instagram on Sunday, May 31, to share fresh ink she received from celebrity-favorite parlor Bang Bang Tattoo in New York City.

The full tattoo wasn't visible, but a sketch of a thin cross necklace could be seen on her upper left thigh.

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Selena Gomez Has Numerous Tattoos

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Image of The exact design of Selena Gomez's new tattoo is unclear.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The exact design of Selena Gomez's new tattoo is unclear.

Gomez has several tattoos already, including text that reads “rare” in honor of her album on her neck, prayer hands on her thigh and a cross on her collarbone.

“I’m very, very spiritual,” she said in an April 2021 interview. “I believe in God, but I’m not religious. I’ve been a Christian for a while now. I don’t talk about it too much — I want to, but it’s gotten a bad rep. I just want to make it clear that I love being able to have my faith and believe in what I believe in, and that truly is what gets me through.”

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Image of Selena Gomez bared an ink on her back in a new Instagram post.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez bared a tattoo on her back in a new Instagram post.

Back in 2012, Gomez went to Bang Bang for a neck tattoo that read “LXXVI,” the roman numeral for 76.

"The tattoo was a tribute to a family member who she said means a lot to her," the tattoo artist told an outlet at the time. "Selena was nervous it might have been painful, so she held her best friend's hand the whole time. But she did a great job."

One of her early tattoos was also a small music note on her wrist.

“It’s a music note,” the “Lose You to Love Me” artist told Access Hollywood in February 2012. “Everybody thought that it was a heart for some reason, but music is a big influence in my life. I was named after a singer, I’m a singer and a lot of other personal reasons. So, that’s what I got.”

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Selena Gomez Flaunts Her Tattoos on Instagram

Image of Selena Gomez has gotten several tattoos from Bang Bang.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has gotten several tattoos from Bang Bang.

Gomez’s tattoos are frequently on display in her social media posts. On Wednesday, May 27, she went braless in a beige shirt that bared small ink on the side of her body. Elsewhere in the photo dump, a tattoo could be seen as she strolled down the street in a backless top and long denim shorts.

“I’ve been hanging out with @stevemartinreally too much hence the song choice ☀️🌻,” she captioned her post as “Keep on the Sunny Side” by Smokey River Boys played in the background.

Selena Gomez Shares Tribute to Martin Short

Image of Selena Gomez is close friends with Martin Short.
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez is close friends with Martin Short.

Gomez has been spending time with Steve Martin and their fellow Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short as they film the new season. Before production began, the musician praised the Canadian actor as she attended a screening of Marty: Life Is Short on May 7.

“This man who doesn’t have social media is truly outstandingly witty, smart and has given the most wonderful attributes to our world of comedy,” she wrote. “Some may not know much that follow me. But Martin Short is nothing short of a legend. His outlook on life is simply joyful. I cried, laughed and empathized his entire story. Check it out on @netflix now please. Worth every minute. 🎬📽️🥲 — thank you Marty for your inspiring and tremendous heart that makes me forever happy.”

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