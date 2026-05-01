Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Stuns in Only a Sports Bra: Photos
May 1 2026, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh, natural look — and fans are loving every second of it.
On Thursday, April 30, the 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a carousel of recent moments from her life. In one standout snap, she went makeup-free while wearing a black sports bra, sitting casually on a garden chair with a beauty mask on. The slightly high-angle shot highlighted her relaxed, toned-down vibe and gave the post an effortlessly real feel.
She also mixed in a handful of candid photos featuring her friends and her husband, Benny Blanco. In one sweet, loved-up pic, the music producer rocked a yellow and black plaid button-down shirt, while Gomez cozied up in a fuzzy cream sweater. She subtly showed off her engagement ring as she leaned on Blanco’s shoulder, adding a soft, romantic touch to the post.
The photo dump didn’t stop there, as Gomez also included shots of her meals, along with more makeup-free selfies, keeping the overall vibe intimate and unfiltered.
Naturally, fans — including her partner — flooded the comments section with praise. “hey wait … why r u so cute?” Blanco wrote.
Another added, “Love the no makeup at the end ❤️❤️❤️.”
“Hope you’re enjoying the book and finding it helpful!” a third chimed in.
“You make simple look magical,” a fourth penned.
“She looks like her old self again 😍😍,” a fifth said.
The post comes shortly after Blanco opened up about the criticism he receives over his appearance — and how even Gomez reacts to it.
During a recent episode of his podcast “Friends Keep Secrets,” Blanco spoke with Barry Keoghan about dealing with online hate.
“There is a lot of hatred about me for just looking like this,” Keoghan said.
“I want to tell you something though, because I’m a guy who couldn’t be talked about more,” Blanco replied.
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Keoghan then jumped in, asking if he had seen a viral post comparing their looks, which racked up millions of views, “being like, ‘How ugly are they?’”
“Oh my God. Dude, you’re hot,” Blanco objected. “You’re much hotter than me.”
On a more serious note, Blanco acknowledged the emotional weight of those comments.
“These things sometimes in our heads seem so f------ huge,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie to you; I’m sure it’s huge.”
He added that he’s “not a comments guy,” and when he does hear about them, it’s usually because his friends know he has “the thickest skin.”
Still, he admitted that his reaction often surprises Gomez, who tends to take the criticism more personally.
“Selena will come to me, and she’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe how well you can [cope]’— she’s like, ‘I’ll see things, and I’ll want to write back in the comments about things,’” he shared. “[But] I have a very unique perspective. For me, I became really big in a certain field when I was 17, 18 years old. I’d been doing it publicly since I was a kid. Then I got to help all these other stars get their thing going. I didn’t become famous until 2020. So it’s only been like six years for me….I got famous and then I was like, I don’t like this.”