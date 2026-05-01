Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Stuns in Only a Sports Bra: Photos

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Selena Gomez is embracing a fresh, natural look — and fans are loving every second of it. On Thursday, April 30, the 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a carousel of recent moments from her life. In one standout snap, she went makeup-free while wearing a black sports bra, sitting casually on a garden chair with a beauty mask on. The slightly high-angle shot highlighted her relaxed, toned-down vibe and gave the post an effortlessly real feel.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez shared a makeup-free photo in a black sports bra.

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She also mixed in a handful of candid photos featuring her friends and her husband, Benny Blanco. In one sweet, loved-up pic, the music producer rocked a yellow and black plaid button-down shirt, while Gomez cozied up in a fuzzy cream sweater. She subtly showed off her engagement ring as she leaned on Blanco’s shoulder, adding a soft, romantic touch to the post.

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The photo dump didn’t stop there, as Gomez also included shots of her meals, along with more makeup-free selfies, keeping the overall vibe intimate and unfiltered. Naturally, fans — including her partner — flooded the comments section with praise. “hey wait … why r u so cute?” Blanco wrote. Another added, “Love the no makeup at the end ❤️❤️❤️.” “Hope you’re enjoying the book and finding it helpful!” a third chimed in. “You make simple look magical,” a fourth penned. “She looks like her old self again 😍😍,” a fifth said.

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The post comes shortly after Blanco opened up about the criticism he receives over his appearance — and how even Gomez reacts to it.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez also shared random photos with friends and loved ones.

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During a recent episode of his podcast “Friends Keep Secrets,” Blanco spoke with Barry Keoghan about dealing with online hate. “There is a lot of hatred about me for just looking like this,” Keoghan said. “I want to tell you something though, because I’m a guy who couldn’t be talked about more,” Blanco replied.

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Source: Friends Keep Secrets/Youtube

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Keoghan then jumped in, asking if he had seen a viral post comparing their looks, which racked up millions of views, “being like, ‘How ugly are they?’” “Oh my God. Dude, you’re hot,” Blanco objected. “You’re much hotter than me.”

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram The singer included sweet moments with husband Benny Blanco.

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On a more serious note, Blanco acknowledged the emotional weight of those comments. “These things sometimes in our heads seem so f------ huge,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie to you; I’m sure it’s huge.” He added that he’s “not a comments guy,” and when he does hear about them, it’s usually because his friends know he has “the thickest skin.”

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Benny Blanco opened up about online criticism, revealing how he handles harsh comments about his appearance.