Selena Gomez Promises to 'Always Be There' for Costar Martin Short After His Daughter Katherine's Suicide: See Her Sweet Post

composite photo of Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Katherine Short
Selena Gomez gave her support to costar and friend Martin Short.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET

Selena Gomez gave a shout-out to her beloved costar Martin Short after the unexpected death of his daughter, Katherine Short.

As the actress shared numerous personal photos on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, March 4, she included a black-and-white shot of herself, Martin and their other Only Murders in the Building costar Steve Martin sitting on set.

'I Love You Marty'

Photo of Selena Gomez showed her love for Martin Short after his daughter Katherine's suicide.
Selena Gomez showed her love for Martin Short after his daughter Katherine's suicide.

"My favorite guys. I’II always be there for them as they have been for me," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photo. "Love you Steve and I love you Marty."

The trio of the Emmy-nominated comedy series have become very close since the Hulu show kicked off in 2021, with both men attending Selena's 2025 wedding to Benny Blanco.

What Happened to Katherine Short?

Photo. ofMartin Short's daughter died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
Martin Short's daughter died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As OK! reported, Martin's adopted daughter was 42 when she committed suicide at her California home on February 23. Her cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

A few days after her passing, it was revealed she left a suicide note, and her friend had asked for a welfare check after not hearing from Katherine for "24 hours."

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Photo of Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman adopted all three of their kids.
Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman adopted all three of their kids.

The late social worker's loved ones released a statement after the tragedy.

"It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," the message read. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Actor Is 'Inconsolable' After Katherine's Sudden Death

Photo of A source said Martin Short's pals 'are surrounding him with love and support.'
A source said Martin Short's pals 'are surrounding him with love and support.'

One insider told a news outlet that the father-of-three is "inconsolable" over the loss.

"This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," the source explained. "For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him."

"He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support," they shared.

After Katherine's death, Martin's friends, including Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy were seen at his Los Angeles home.

Martin Short's Wife Nancy Dolman Died in 2010

Photo of Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died from cancer in 2010.
Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died from cancer in 2010.

This isn't the first tragedy the family has endured, as the comedian's wife, Nancy Dolman, passed away at age 58 in 2010 from cancer.

"Our marriage was a triumph. So it’s tough," he shared of the aftermath in a 2019 interview. "She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s 'Hey, Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

