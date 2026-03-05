Selena Gomez Promises to 'Always Be There' for Costar Martin Short After His Daughter Katherine's Suicide: See Her Sweet Post

Article continues below advertisement

'I Love You Marty'

Selena Gomez showed her love for Martin Short after his daughter Katherine's suicide.

"My favorite guys. I’II always be there for them as they have been for me," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photo. "Love you Steve and I love you Marty." The trio of the Emmy-nominated comedy series have become very close since the Hulu show kicked off in 2021, with both men attending Selena's 2025 wedding to Benny Blanco.

What Happened to Katherine Short?

Martin Short's daughter died via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

As OK! reported, Martin's adopted daughter was 42 when she committed suicide at her California home on February 23. Her cause of death was listed as a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. A few days after her passing, it was revealed she left a suicide note, and her friend had asked for a welfare check after not hearing from Katherine for "24 hours."

Martin Short and late wife Nancy Dolman adopted all three of their kids.

The late social worker's loved ones released a statement after the tragedy. "It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short. The Short family is devastated by this loss and asks for privacy at this time," the message read. "Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world."

The Actor Is 'Inconsolable' After Katherine's Sudden Death

A source said Martin Short's pals 'are surrounding him with love and support.'

One insider told a news outlet that the father-of-three is "inconsolable" over the loss. "This is as much of a horror to Martin and his sons, her brothers, as humanly possible," the source explained. "For someone who brings so much joy to so many, who is always trying to lift others up and make them laugh, this loss has completely shattered him." "He is gutted, and as you would expect, his closest friends are surrounding him with love and support," they shared. After Katherine's death, Martin's friends, including Steven Spielberg, Kurt Russell and Eugene Levy were seen at his Los Angeles home.

Martin Short's Wife Nancy Dolman Died in 2010

Martin Short's wife, Nancy Dolman, died from cancer in 2010.