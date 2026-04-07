Makeup-Free Selena Gomez Goes Braless During Self-Care Day With Husband Benny Blanco: Photos

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Selena Gomez ditched glam in favor of a makeup-free self-care day with her man. The singer, 33, sported her natural complexion while spending time with husband Benny Blanco on Monday, April 6. Gomez went sans bra in a busty black tank top and leggings as she lounged indoors.

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Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez indulged in her skincare routine.

She first captured a selfie with undereye masks on before joining Blanco in the kitchen. The duo toasted a piece of bread on the stove with a hole cut out in the center for Gomez to crack an egg into. She stared into the camera lens with her mouth agape, impressed by her egg-cracking skills. The star later lounged on a white pillow with messy hair as she glanced off to the side. Although most of Gomez’s snaps were from a chill day indoors, she did include some more high-maintenance photos as well, whether posing in the makeup chair in front of a vanity mirror, partying with Blanco or donning a pink satin shift dress. “Mrs. Blanco 🥰,” she captioned her post.

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Selena Gomez Celebrates Benny Blanco's 38th Birthday

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez made breakfast with husband Benny Blanco.

Early last month, the couple celebrated Blanco’s 38th birthday with a country-themed party. In photos, Gomez bared her butt in a pair of Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots as she kissed her husband on the dance floor. In another snap from the festivities, the Disney alum was all smiles while swinging from a rope in front of trees strung with lights. “Happy birthday cowboy,” she captioned one Instagram Story. Gomez further shouted out Blanco for his birthday with a feed post featuring a collection of photos of them at their wedding, awards shows and goofy selfies. “Happy birthday my love 🥳♥️ I love you with all my heart,” she wrote.

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Inside Benny Blanco's Dirty Feet Drama

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez ditched makeup in a candid selfie.

The duo faced backlash in February after Blanco exposed the soles his dirty feet on the February 24 episode of his “Friends Keep Secrets” podcast. “I can’t believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,” one person wrote under a reposted video from the podcast, while another commented, “LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.”

Source: @selenagomez/Instagram Selena Gomez kissed Benny Blanco's toes on his podcast.