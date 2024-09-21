Selena Gomez 'Was Up-Front' With Boyfriend Benny Blanco About Not Being Able to Carry Her Own Children: 'He Gave Her the Courage to Talk About It'

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’"

Gomez previously said she'd be open to adopting kids since her own mother was adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she shared.

Though she's been open about expanding her brood, she isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle. "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

If they do get married, she declared: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."