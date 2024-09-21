Selena Gomez 'Was Up-Front' With Boyfriend Benny Blanco About Not Being Able to Carry Her Own Children: 'He Gave Her the Courage to Talk About It'
Selena Gomez recently revealed that due to health issues she can't carry her own kids, however, her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has been by her side through the ups and downs.
“While the thought of not being able to give birth on her own still hurts at times, she’s moving on,” an insider dished of the singer, 32. “Selena says she refuses to give up on being a mother one day. ”
The "Single Soon" songstress “was up-front with him when they started to get serious, so Benny always knew about her so-called limitations,” added the insider. “He gave her the courage to talk about it publicly, because there’s absolutely no shame in it.”
The couple, who revealed their relationship status in 2023, "have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy,” the source noted. “They might have even started at least one of the processes already.”
As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty revealed the shocking revelation in a new interview.
“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez told Vanity Fair about her romance. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”
“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’"
Gomez previously said she'd be open to adopting kids since her own mother was adopted.
“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she shared.
Though she's been open about expanding her brood, she isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle. "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."
If they do get married, she declared: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."
