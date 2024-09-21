or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Selena Gomez
OK LogoCOUPLES

Selena Gomez 'Was Up-Front' With Boyfriend Benny Blanco About Not Being Able to Carry Her Own Children: 'He Gave Her the Courage to Talk About It'

selena gomez spoke benny blanco children
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez spoke to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, about not being able to carry her own children, a source claimed.

By:

Sept. 21 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez recently revealed that due to health issues she can't carry her own kids, however, her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, has been by her side through the ups and downs.

“While the thought of not being able to give birth on her own still hurts at times, she’s moving on,” an insider dished of the singer, 32. “Selena says she refuses to give up on being a mother one day. ”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez spoke benny blanco children
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez spoke to her boyfriend about not being able to carry her own kids, a source said.

The "Single Soon" songstress “was up-front with him when they started to get serious, so Benny always knew about her so-called limitations,” added the insider. “He gave her the courage to talk about it publicly, because there’s absolutely no shame in it.”

The couple, who revealed their relationship status in 2023, "have definitely talked about both adoption and surrogacy,” the source noted. “They might have even started at least one of the processes already.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez spoke benny blanco children
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

The pair started dating in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty revealed the shocking revelation in a new interview.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” Gomez told Vanity Fair about her romance. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez spoke benny blanco children
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez wants to be a mom.

MORE ON:
Selena Gomez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Before I met my boyfriend, I was single for five years, with the exception of going on a few dates,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Okay, if this is the vibe, then what is the most important thing to me? Family.’"

Gomez previously said she'd be open to adopting kids since her own mother was adopted.

“I probably wouldn’t be here. I don’t know what her life would’ve been like. She and I are very thankful for how life played out," she shared.

Though she's been open about expanding her brood, she isn't in a rush to walk down the aisle. "We always make sure we’re protecting what we have, but there’s no rules," she said. "I want him to always be himself. I always want to be myself."

If they do get married, she declared: "I’m not changing my name no matter what. I am Selena Gomez. That’s it."

Article continues below advertisement
selena gomez spoke benny blanco children
Source: @selenagomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez has dealt with some health issues.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Life & Style spoke to the source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.