Selena Gomez Wears Gold Ring Amid Mounting Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors
Selena Gomez fans can't "Calm Down" after the singer added fuel to the fire when it comes to engagement rumors.
Amid buzz her beau, Benny Blanco, may have popped the question recently, the Disney Channel alum stepped out on Thursday, August 29, with a gold band on her ring finger.
The ring was very visible in the photographs taken in Los Angeles, which pictured the Only Murders in the Building lead on a casual walk. In addition to the bling, the superstar rocked a makeup-free face, a pair of headphones and a T-shirt.
Whispers about an engagement began in early August, as in an Instagram Story upload, Gomez strategically covered her ring finger with emojis.
While countless fans speculated about the music producer, 36, possibly getting down on one knee, she refrained from confirming or denying the gossip.
However, Blanco has publicly revealed he does see a future with the Rare Beauty founder, whom he started dating last year.
When Howard Stern asked him if he wants kids one day during a past interview, Blanco replied, "That's my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god kids; I've got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."
"You want to have kids with Selena?" asked Stern, 70. "Have you told her you want to have kids yet?"
"It's always a topic of conversation to me every day," Blanco confirmed.
The comedian teased Blanco and brought up engagement talk, to which Gomez's boyfriend said, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."
The gorgeous "Same Old Love" vocalist feels the same way, with an insider recently spilling, "Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One."
"Benny makes her feel like a queen every day," they added. "He’s everything she could want in a husband."
The two have yet to walk a red carpet together, but that may just be because they prefer to keep things private.
"They’re enjoying their cozy home life," the source spilled to a separate outlet. "They both like to cook, so they’ll take turns, but Benny’s been the king in the kitchen, always surprising Selena with delicious meals."
Gushed the insider: "Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before."
TMZ published the photos of Gomez wearing the ring.