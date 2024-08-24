Selena Gomez Has 'Never Been Happier' With Benny Blanco: 'She’s Told Everyone That He's The One'
It looks like Selena Gomez couldn't be further from being "Single Soon"!
After the singer, 32, went official with Benny Blanco last year, it seems like are only getting more and more serious as time goes on!
“Selena’s never been happier and she’s told everyone that he’s The One,” the insider dished about the pair. “Benny makes her feel like a queen every day. He’s everything she could want in a husband.”
As OK! previously reported, engagement rumors swirled when the Disney Channel alum was seen covering her ring finger in a photo alongside the music producer, 36.
The photo, posted to social media, Gomez wore a silky dress while posing for a mirror selfie. "A night out," she captioned the snap, which featured Blanco checking himself out in the background.
Of course, fans were eager to find out more about the pair's romance.
“I think Selena Gomez just got engaged [because] why is she covering her left hand on her latest IG story?” one person wrote, while another user quipped, “Selena Gomez announcing she's engaged by intentionally trying not to announce that she's engaged.”
Ever since Gomez announced her relationship last year, she's been posting pictures of Blanco on social media.
When Howard Stern asked Blanco if he had a timeline for a proposal, he said, "I take everything a day at a time and I just know that when I look at her, I just say, 'I don't know a world where it could be better than this.' That's what I always say to her."
- 8 Things to Know About 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Cast, Release Date, Trailer and More
- Selena Gomez Looks So Happy at 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Premiere Amid Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors: Photos
- Plastic Surgery Confessions: 6 Celebrities Who Aren’t Shy About Their Enhancements
At the end of the day, it seems like the "Who Says" songstress is happier than ever.
“They’re enjoying their cozy home life and getting used to playing husband and wife,” a second insider spilled.
“Selena’s never been this comfortable with a guy before,” the source added of the actress, who infamously had a tumultuous relationship with ex Justin Bieber for many years. “Some of their friends are convinced that a proposal can’t be far off.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style spoke to the first source.