Selma Blair Admits She’s 'Still Tired' From MS as She Announces Return to Acting
Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Selma Blair is still struggling with the aftermath of MS despite being in remission since 2021.
During the Monday, January 26, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actress, 53, revealed she has persistent symptoms of the disorder, which Blair was diagnosed with in 2018.
“I am doing well. If you give me a chance to complain, that’s my love language, but I won’t do that,” she joked. “I’m relapse-free for a couple years. It took a long time to break through and start healing. I’m trying to get as much done and wake up as much as I can. I’m still tired a lot, and I need glasses now.”
Selma Blair Is Returning to the Big Screen
Despite some physical obstacles, Blair is still standing strong and is making her return to acting soon with a role in an upcoming film.
“I absolutely thought I would not act again because I have some glitches with speech and movement, but that can all be worked out with the character. It’s not a big deal. A lot of people have things. But I didn’t have the energy,” she explained. “I move fine now. That was difficult, and lights and being with people…there’s so many things. But going on Dancing With the Stars and doing things and kind of an immersion therapy, you just kind of have to work through it. I’m lucky that I had this relapse-free time to kind of get strong again. But I did, for a long time, think this was it. I knew I was trying and I wanted to try, but it’s hard.”
Co-host Jenna Bush Hager asked what she thinks it will be like stepping back onto a movie set for the first time.
“It’s a very comfortable place for me…you know that once you’re there, the people really do have your back. You may not get along with them in real life, but we are a team on set, and I trust these people,” Blair expressed.
When Did Selma Blair Reveal Her MS Diagnosis?
The Legally Blonde alum first opened up about her MS diagnosis in an October 2018 Instagram post.
“I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok,” she wrote at the time. “But if you see me dropping c--- all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone.”
She admitted she had symptoms for a long time and probably went 15 years undiagnosed.
“I am relieved to at least know. And share,” Blair concluded.