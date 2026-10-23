Senator Alex Padilla Visits Sacramento ICE Facility After Agent Was Accused of Hit and Run, Says 'This Administration' Must Be Held 'Accountable'
Oct. 23 2026, Published 4:34 p.m. ET
California Senator Alex Padilla is pursuing the investigation into a man struck by an ICE SUV in Woodland, Calif., earlier this week.
The 53-year-old senator paid a surprise visit to Sacramento's ICE detention center and ripped the agency on Thursday, October 22.
Padilla Says ICE Avoids Responsibility for Hit and Run
Padilla was among several Democratic lawmakers who shamed ICE after video showed an ICE vehicle appearing to intentionally hit citizen Antonio Moreida, then drive off without checking on him. Moreida was filming ICE vehicles in the middle of a Woodland street. Multiple video angles showed that the ICE vehicle had plenty of space to stop before striking Moreida.
However, ICE boldly claimed, in spite of the multiple angles of the incident, that Moreida actually hopped onto the driving SUV and "flopped," alleging that he staged getting run over to make ICE look bad.
"We’ve seen this Administration repeatedly deflect, deny, and avoid responsibility, even in the face of clear evidence. Today’s visit only reinforced those concerns," Padilla said in a statement after his visit to the Sacramento facility.
Agent Still on the Streets
Padilla learned that the agent who ran Moreida over was still on the streets.
"That is unacceptable. The public deserves a full investigation," he demanded.
Padilla also vowed to pursue ICE investigations should Democrats take control of Congress at the November 3 midterms.
"No federal agency is above the law, and when Democrats take back Congress, we will use our full investigative power to get answers and hold this Administration accountable,” he said.
- Democratic California Lawmaker Demands ICE Cooperation Amid Investigation Into Woodland Hit and Run: 'Nobody Is Above the Law'
- ICE Runs Over Another California Man, Victim Claims Agents 'Never Stepped Out of Their Vehicles Whatsoever to Check on Me': Watch
- California Leaders Call for ICE Investigations After Attack on Long Beach Man: 'Their Brutalization and Terror of Communities Is Not Acceptable'
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Rep. Mike Thompson Also Called for Accountability
Rep. Mike Thompson, a Democrat, made a similar demand on October 21, saying in a press conference with Moreida, “The bottom line is that nobody is above the law." He also urged that "any individuals found to have engaged in misconduct or unlawful behavior" should be "held fully accountable.”
"ICE has a history of bad behavior and it can’t continue to terrorize our communities,” he said before bringing up the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota earlier this year. “We sat horrified as we watched two U.S. citizens killed. Yesterday, it came closer to home. This is just plain dangerous, and it’s totally unacceptable.”
Moreida Says It Was Not His Intent to Get Hit
Moreida was not seriously injured in the attack and began speaking publicly about the hit and run after the incident.
"It was not my intent to get hit," he clarified. "ICE never stepped out of their vehicles whatsoever to check on me or anything whatsoever. They stayed in their vehicles."
“I can't imagine anybody else running anybody over and staying on scene as they hit and run and not being approached whatsoever. So, really annoyed to say the least,” he added.