Democratic California Lawmaker Demands ICE Cooperation Amid Investigation Into Woodland Hit and Run: 'Nobody Is Above the Law'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
California congressman Mike Thompson has demanded ICE's cooperation into the hit and run of Woodland man Antonio Moreida earlier this week.
“The bottom line is that nobody is above the law,” the Democratic rep. for St. Helena told reporters at a press conference. He went on to urge that "any individuals found to have engaged in misconduct or unlawful behavior, are held fully accountable.”
Moreida Struck by ICE Vehicle
Moreida was struck by an ICE vehicle on October 20 while filming ICE activity in the middle of the street. Footage taken by Moreida and others shows a black ICE SUV driving at him with plenty of distance to stop the vehicle, but they then strike him and drive off.
Moreida was taken to the emergency room and was well enough to speak at a city hall meeting about the incident later that night.
"It was not my intent to get hit," he clarified. "ICE never stepped out of their vehicles whatsoever to check on me or anything whatsoever. They stayed in their vehicles."
Thompson Recalls Good and Pretti Killings
Thompson said the incident took the community "frighteningly by surprise."
"ICE has a history of bad behavior and it can’t continue to terrorize our communities,” he said before bringing up the killings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minnesota earlier this year. “We sat horrified as we watched two U.S. citizens killed. Yesterday, it came closer to home. This is just plain dangerous, and it’s totally unacceptable.”
- ICE Runs Over Another California Man, Victim Claims Agents 'Never Stepped Out of Their Vehicles Whatsoever to Check on Me': Watch
- California Leaders Call for ICE Investigations After Attack on Long Beach Man: 'Their Brutalization and Terror of Communities Is Not Acceptable'
- ICE Agents Allegedly Broke U.S. Citizen's Arm While Detaining Him in 'Brutal Attack' at California Protest
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ICE Says Moreida 'Flopped'
ICE gave a version of the events which clearly contradicts the multiple videos recording the hit and run.
The agency called Moreida an "agitator" who jumped on the hood of the ICE agent's car.
"Flopping for the camera is dangerous, especially when it interferes with a federal law enforcement operation,” a spokesperson said. “Anybody who lays a hand on our officers or tries to obstruct them is committing a felony and a federal crime.”
Vehicle Incidents Pile Up
The hit and run is another instance of ICE appearing to weaponize their vehicles, and the second to happen in California in a week.
Days before Moreida was struck, ICE agents hit U.S. citizen Ricardo Gonzalez on his e-bike as the agents drove the wrong way on a one-way street. The agents then got out of their vehicle and violently arrested him, allegedly breaking his arm.
Before that, ICE agents appeared to deliberately run over a fleeing man in Houston, Tx., even though he was not the man targeted in their operation.