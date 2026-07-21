Senator Mark Kelly Claims Donald Trump Is 'Disabled' in Brutal Takedown

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When asked if America is ready for a disabled first lady, Arizona’s Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, rumored to be mulling a run for president in 2028, quipped that we already have a disabled president in reference to Donald Trump. Kelly's wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, survived a near-fatal assassination attempt in 2011. She sustained a severe brain injury after being shot in the head and spent years relearning to walk and speak. The severe brain trauma resulted in dense right-side paralysis (hemiplegia) and aphasia, a language disorder that makes speaking and finding words difficult while leaving her cognition and comprehension intact.

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🚨Mark Kelly when asked by The Atlantic if he thought America was ready to have a disabled first lady:



“Hey, in my opinion, we have a disabled president right now.” pic.twitter.com/LeXgxr6mEc — Press Clips (@PressClips) July 20, 2026 Source: @pressclips/x Senator Mark Kelly called Donald Trump 'disabled.'

Kelly's diss came while he was speaking with The Atlantic’s staff writer Jennifer Senior. “I wondered how he would handle a political adversary going after his wife — calling her names, saying heartless things about her disability, deploying the kind of hateful language that Trump has empowered many of his supporters to use. It’s easy to imagine. I asked Kelly, straight up, if he thought America was ready to have a disabled first lady,” Senior wrote.

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'We Have a Disabled President'

Source: MEGA Senator Mark Kelly raved over wife Gabby Giffords after dissing the POTUS.

“Hey,” he said, “in my opinion, we have a disabled president right now.” After delivering the line, Kelly pivoted right back to praising his wife's resilience. He emphasized her role as a powerhouse public figure, noting that she can handle herself and remains an unmatched role model. “The way she connects with people is unlike anybody else I’ve ever known,” Kelly said. “Before she was injured, people used to compare her with Bill Clinton. She’s been in this business. And she had, you know, like the worst thing that any politician could have happened, right? She gets shot in the head.”

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Source: MEGA Mark Kelly's wife would support him running for president.

Kelly, who was under consideration to have been Kamala Harris’ runningmate in 2024, has been in the news recently as a target of the Trump administration. “Here are some things that Mark Kelly has survived: a turbulent and sometimes violent childhood, 39 combat missions in Desert Storm, a missile blowing up just above his plane, and four space-shuttle voyages (two as mission commander). He has also braved the near-murder of the person he loves most and watched her get deluged with death threats for years afterward. It is fair to observe that Pete Hegseth cannot scare him,” Senior penned.

Pete Hegseth Has Butted Heads With Mark Kelly

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth called for an investigation into Mark Kelly.