Rob Reiner's Most Explosive Donald Trump Takes and Political Statements Before His Tragic Death
Dec. 15 2025, Published 7:59 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner Said Normalizing Donald Trump Was a 'Disgrace'
Rob Reiner had no filter when it came to politics before his death, with Donald Trump being a frequent target.
When Trump won the presidency for the first time in 2016, the All in the Family actor criticized him following his first interview with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes.
"I don't know if you saw Leslie Stahl [Sunday night]. It's embarrassing," said Reiner. "It is embarrassing that somebody who has a national platform would softball this moron. He's a moron."
He added, "And that man is in the White House now, and the press normalized him. They normalized him for a long, long time. And that's a disgrace."
Some of Donald Trump Supporters Are Reportedly Racist
During an appearance on the Morning Joe months before the 2016 presidential election, Reiner noted there were "a lot" of Trump supporters who were racist.
When co-host Willie Geist asked him how he would explain the millions of Trump supporters, the film director changed his comment and replied, "They're not all racists."
Reiner then compared the supporters with those of Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders during rallies.
"I can't see into their heart," Joe Scarborough noted.
Rob Reiner Called Donald Trump 'Unqualified'
While at the Dubai International Film Festival, the A Few Good Men director said Trump was "the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States."
"He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works," he said as he took aim at the 45th president.
Rob Reiner Accused Donald Trump of Committing Treason Against the U.S.
The When Harry Met Sally… producer shared a series of tweets lambasting "childish moronic mentally unstable malignant narcissist" Trump in 2018.
"Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America. He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia," his first post read. "He has turned the world's oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP!"
Reiner wrote a follow-up tweet, telling his followers they had been "invaded" and were "being occupied by a hostile enemy."
"GOP, STEP THE F--- UP!" he continued.
A week prior, he called Trump a "criminal" who has "committed felonies."
He reminded social media users, "He has committed felonies. In the United States of America no one is above the law. There is nothing in the Constitution that says a President can't be indicted. Donald Trump must be indicted."
Rob Reiner Called Donald Trump a 'Con Man' and a 'Criminal'
Speaking with Salon, Reiner talked about Trump being a "con man" and a "criminal" while commenting on his leadership style.
"For a con man to be successful, for that kind of a criminal, in your words, to be successful, he has to sell people something that they want. Isn't that part of the problem?" he asked. "Donald Trump is a very skillful con man, because he is pushing a narrative about immigrants, about Muslims, about the nature of the country, and too many people want to believe it."
Rob Reiner Claimed He Knew Who Killed JFK
Reiner, who had been interested in the John F. Kennedy assassination since he was a teen, claimed he knew the four people responsible to the late president's death.
He told CNN's Poppy Harlow, "I decided to see if we could put together, in a comprehensive deep dive, as to what actually happened that day with the best information that we have at this point and put it all together."
According to The Sure Thing director, he would reveal the names of the individuals in his and journalist Soledad O'Brien's iHeartPodcast "Who Killed JFK?" which streamed on Spotify.
Rob Reiner Declared There Were No Limits to Attacking Donald Trump
The American President director expressed himself without restraint when he slammed Trump in a 2018 interview.
After calling the POTUS a "racist misogynist" and a "threat to democracy," he said, "If you treat women a certain way and you have a pattern of treating someone a certain way over your lifetime, the term misogynist comes into play. If you talk about things that are racist, then you earned that."
Reiner explained, "In terms of Trump, he started his campaign talking about the first African-American president being illegitimate. That's a very racist idea. You don't have a problem saying the guy's racist, if he's exhibiting racist behavior."
Rob Reiner Endorsed Biden in 2019
The anti-Trump director chose to back Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election since he had "the best chance" to beat The Apprentice star.
"I think that if he becomes president, on day one, America will be brought back to where it belongs in the world," he said of Biden in an interview with The Blast.
It echoed what he said in an April 2019 tweet, which read, "We have a great field of candidates running for President. We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation's history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it's now. Joe Biden will do that on day one."
Rob Reiner Addressed Failing to Hold Donald Trump Accountable for the January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack
In April 2022, the Stand by Me director expressed his dismay over the lack of progress of the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack federal case.
"Every day that goes by without Donald Trump being Indicted for leading a deadly Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government, takes U.S. one day closer to ending our democracy," he tweeted.
'America Has Fallen'
After Trump won for the second time, Reiner continuously dropped scathing tirades against the 47th U.S. president on social media platform BlueSky.
"Republicans have no idea what they have done," he said in a post. "America has fallen. MAGA just do not understand the consequences of electing a fascist like Donald Trump."
A few hours later, he called the website "vile, racist, and evil," claiming, "It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies."
Rob Reiner Claimed the U.S. 'Has About a Year' Before Democracy 'Completely Leaves'
In an October interview with Ali Velshi on MSNBC, Reiner praised the Canadian journalist and others for "doing a great job, and a lot of other people are doing a good job to tell people what is actually happening in this country."
However, he still reminded them to "make no mistake."
"We have a year before this country becomes a full-on autocracy and democracy completely leaves us," he claimed. "And we're looking at the election in 2026, and Donald Trump knows, he knows that in a free and fair election, he will lose. He will lose the House. The House will flip and will become into Democratic hands. There will be committee chairs that will be able to hold hearings, and this is the last thing he wants."