Rob Reiner's Most Explosive Donald Trump Takes and Political Statements Before His Tragic Death

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Said Normalizing Donald Trump Was a 'Disgrace'

Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner had no filter when it came to politics before his death, with Donald Trump being a frequent target. When Trump won the presidency for the first time in 2016, the All in the Family actor criticized him following his first interview with Lesley Stahl on 60 Minutes. "I don't know if you saw Leslie Stahl [Sunday night]. It's embarrassing," said Reiner. "It is embarrassing that somebody who has a national platform would softball this moron. He's a moron." He added, "And that man is in the White House now, and the press normalized him. They normalized him for a long, long time. And that's a disgrace."

Article continues below advertisement

Some of Donald Trump Supporters Are Reportedly Racist

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also won the 2024 presidential election.

During an appearance on the Morning Joe months before the 2016 presidential election, Reiner noted there were "a lot" of Trump supporters who were racist. When co-host Willie Geist asked him how he would explain the millions of Trump supporters, the film director changed his comment and replied, "They're not all racists." Reiner then compared the supporters with those of Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders during rallies. "I can't see into their heart," Joe Scarborough noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Called Donald Trump 'Unqualified'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner questioned Donald Trump's capacity to serve in office after winning the election.

While at the Dubai International Film Festival, the A Few Good Men director said Trump was "the single most unqualified human being to ever assume the presidency of the United States." "He is mentally unfit. Not only does he not understand how government works, he has no interest in trying to find out how it works," he said as he took aim at the 45th president.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Accused Donald Trump of Committing Treason Against the U.S.

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner attacked Donald Trump in interviews and social media posts.

The When Harry Met Sally… producer shared a series of tweets lambasting "childish moronic mentally unstable malignant narcissist" Trump in 2018. "Donald Trump is committing Treason against The United States of America. He is aiding and abetting the enemy in The War against Isis and The Cyberwar against Russia," his first post read. "He has turned the world's oldest Democracy into a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin. GOP, WAKE UP!" Reiner wrote a follow-up tweet, telling his followers they had been "invaded" and were "being occupied by a hostile enemy." "GOP, STEP THE F--- UP!" he continued. A week prior, he called Trump a "criminal" who has "committed felonies." He reminded social media users, "He has committed felonies. In the United States of America no one is above the law. There is nothing in the Constitution that says a President can't be indicted. Donald Trump must be indicted."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Called Donald Trump a 'Con Man' and a 'Criminal'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner constantly shared political opinions over the years.

Speaking with Salon, Reiner talked about Trump being a "con man" and a "criminal" while commenting on his leadership style. "For a con man to be successful, for that kind of a criminal, in your words, to be successful, he has to sell people something that they want. Isn't that part of the problem?" he asked. "Donald Trump is a very skillful con man, because he is pushing a narrative about immigrants, about Muslims, about the nature of the country, and too many people want to believe it."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Claimed He Knew Who Killed JFK

Source: MEGA John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Reiner, who had been interested in the John F. Kennedy assassination since he was a teen, claimed he knew the four people responsible to the late president's death. He told CNN's Poppy Harlow, "I decided to see if we could put together, in a comprehensive deep dive, as to what actually happened that day with the best information that we have at this point and put it all together." According to The Sure Thing director, he would reveal the names of the individuals in his and journalist Soledad O'Brien's iHeartPodcast "Who Killed JFK?" which streamed on Spotify.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Declared There Were No Limits to Attacking Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner also called Donald Trump a 'racist misogynist.'

The American President director expressed himself without restraint when he slammed Trump in a 2018 interview. After calling the POTUS a "racist misogynist" and a "threat to democracy," he said, "If you treat women a certain way and you have a pattern of treating someone a certain way over your lifetime, the term misogynist comes into play. If you talk about things that are racist, then you earned that." Reiner explained, "In terms of Trump, he started his campaign talking about the first African-American president being illegitimate. That's a very racist idea. You don't have a problem saying the guy's racist, if he's exhibiting racist behavior."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Endorsed Biden in 2019

Source: MEGA Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

The anti-Trump director chose to back Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election since he had "the best chance" to beat The Apprentice star. "I think that if he becomes president, on day one, America will be brought back to where it belongs in the world," he said of Biden in an interview with The Blast. It echoed what he said in an April 2019 tweet, which read, "We have a great field of candidates running for President. We should be supportive of them all. But if ever there was a time in our nation's history that we needed someone to restore our soul & standing as leader of the free world, it's now. Joe Biden will do that on day one."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Addressed Failing to Hold Donald Trump Accountable for the January 6 U.S. Capitol Attack

Source: MEGA A judge granted the dismissal of the January 6 case against the president.

In April 2022, the Stand by Me director expressed his dismay over the lack of progress of the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack federal case. "Every day that goes by without Donald Trump being Indicted for leading a deadly Insurrection to overthrow the United States Government, takes U.S. one day closer to ending our democracy," he tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

'America Has Fallen'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner was found dead on December 14.

After Trump won for the second time, Reiner continuously dropped scathing tirades against the 47th U.S. president on social media platform BlueSky. "Republicans have no idea what they have done," he said in a post. "America has fallen. MAGA just do not understand the consequences of electing a fascist like Donald Trump." A few hours later, he called the website "vile, racist, and evil," claiming, "It did not take long for MAGA scum to come spread their lies."

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Claimed the U.S. 'Has About a Year' Before Democracy 'Completely Leaves'

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner's son reportedly killed the couple.