Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian unveiled a fun surprise at the 2023 Met Gala: they're expecting baby No. 2!
At the Monday, May 1, event, the duo graced the white carpet, where the tennis star, 41, showed off her growing baby bump.
The athlete sported a black dress with a white tutu at the bottom, while her hubby looked dapper in a black tuxedo.
The two share daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., but Williams previously made it clear she wanted to expand her family in the near future.
"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child," she wrote for Vogue’s September 2022 issue. “We recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we're ready, we can add to our family.”
Williams retired from the sport, as she knew she wanted to welcome another tot down the line. "I definitely don't want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out," she said.
The tennis star also spoke about her sweet bond with her daughter.
"In five years, Olympia has only spent one 24-hour period away from me. This past year, while I was recovering from a hamstring injury, I got to pick her up from school four or five days a week, and I always looked forward to seeing her face light up when she walked out of the building and saw me waiting there for her," she explained. "The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Williams added, "I want to teach her how to tie her shoes, how to read, where babies come from, and about God. Just like my mom taught me. As she grows, it’s something different every month. Lately she’s been into watching baking shows, which we do together. Now we bake with Play-Doh, which is so much fun. She loves this game called The Floor Is Lava, where you have to do whatever you can to avoid touching the ground. I love setting up my gym for the game, arranging my step-up boxes and weight machines like an obstacle course. Whatever she likes, I like."